College Golf
Coeto stayed tied for 35th in NCAAs
WHEELING, West Virginia — Trine University senior Carlos Coeto remains tied for 35th place in the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships after shooting a 4-over par 75 on the Speidel Course Thursday.
Coeto is shooting 13-over par 225 (74-76-75) after 54 holes. He is 11 shots behind four leaders with 214.
Coeto shot 2-under 34 on the front nine Thursday, and that included birdies on the middle three holes. He was 6-over 41 on the back, and that included a triple bogey on the Par 5 14th hole.
College Track Livingston sets new Trine record
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Trine University freshman Haley Livingston broke her own outdoor school record on the long jump Thursday at Hillsdale College’s Last-Chance Classic.
Livingston leaped 18 feet and a half-inch and placed fourth in the event. She was going up against athletes NCAA Division II and NAIA schools.
Girls Tennis First round of NECC completed
LAGRANGE — The first round of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament was completed on Thursday at Lakeland. The semifinals and finals are Saturday morning at West Noble.
At No. 1 singles, Fairfield’s Addison Mast, Central Noble’s Rachel Imhof, Paige Riegsecker of Westview and Angola’s Elina Locane all advanced.
Fairfield’s Faith Bontrager, Prairie Heights’ Katie Eash, the Warriors’ Madeline Stults and the Hornets’ Ellie Aldred moved on in the No. 2 singles bracket.
Advancing at No. 3 singles were Angola’s Brea Harris, Lakeland’s Brooklynn Olinger, Westview’s Nicole Miller and the Falcons’ Elyse Yoder.
Westview’s No. 1 doubles team of Hallie Mast and Ella Clark advanced, as well as Fremont’s Sage Stroh and Emma Arnos, Angola’s Kaitlyn Kaufman and Allie Christman and Fairfield’s Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller.
At No. 2 doubles, the duos that advanced were Fremont’s Brook Landis and Ayrianne Gaskill, Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller of Westview, Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder of Fairfield and the Hornets’ McKenna Powers and Maren Fifer.
DeKalb blanks Prairie Heights on Wednesday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb was a 5-0 winner at Prairie Heights Wednesday.
Ella Cruz, Alli Burton and Lauren Blythe won the three singles matches. Maddie Hickman and Bella Brunson dropped the first set, but bounced back to defeat the Prairie Heights pair of Macie Betko and Somarra Orr. Kenlee Dick and Evie Pepple won at two doubles for DeKalb.
DeKalb won all three junior varsity matches. Brooklyn Clark and Izzy Gettys were singles winners, and Alexis Leco and Katelynne Hartsough scored a doubles win.
DeKalb 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (DK) def. Emma Leggett 6-2, 6-3. 2. Alli Burton (DK) def. Kennedy Cain 6-0, 6-1. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Kyle Leeland 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Bella Brunson (DK) def. Macie Betko-Somarra Orr 4-6, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kenlee Dick-Evie Pepple (DK) def. Mandy Armstrong-Katie Rheinheimer 6-1, 6-3.
Knights win last two matches
NEW HAVEN — East Noble finished the regular season with a pair of wins.
The Knights beat Leo 3-2 on Wednesday and 5-0 over New Haven Thursday.
East Noble 3, Leo 2
Singles: 1. Mollie Runestad (L) def. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) 6-0, 6-3. 2. Faith Brandenberger (L) def. Bree Walmsley (EN) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Addi Taylor (L) 6-2, 6-7 (10-12), 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Carys Merkler-Bella Bonecutter (L) 6-2, 6-3. 2. Dorothy Tipton-Kya Mosley (EN) def. Ava Bauman-Grace Keener (L) 6-3, 6-2.
East Noble 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Kylie Rowland (NH) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kya Mosley (EN) def. Mykasia Bostic (NH) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) by default.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Kendall Rowland-Bekah Snodgrass (NH) 6-3, 6-1. 2. Dorothy Tipton-Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Amy Clark-E’Lia Colin (NH) 6-1, 6-0.
Prep Boys Golf Hornet golfers top Garrett, Eastside
GARRETT — Angola was first in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match on the front nine at Garrett Country Club on Wednesday.
The Hornets shot 176. Garrett was second with 194, and Eastside had 231.
Angola’s Caleb Price and Mason Gruner were co-medalists with 43s.
The Hornets (9-2, 7-2 NECC) also had 45 from Gage Hankey and AJ Hersel and 48 from Aiden Koch.
Thomas Loeffler led the Railroaders with a 44, and Blazer Kyle Yoder shot 50.
Garrett also had 48 from Logan Borns, 50 from Noah Dapp, 52 from Colton Weimer and 56 from Jacob Borns.
Eastside also had Ethan Kerr and Austin Arnold with 59s, Lucian Bruggner with 63 and Gunnar Czaja with 65.
Angola also had a dozen junior varsity players in action. Six of them shot in the 40s, led by Garrett Farnham with 41, Carter Shull with 46 and 47s from Walker Blaschak and Marcus Miller.
Prep Softball Barons fall at Bellmont
DECATUR — Bellmont defeated DeKalb 13-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Wednesday.
Jayla Brown was 2-for-2 and Baylee Doster had a hit for the Barons.
Knights up end Northrop
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Northrop 13-7 Thursday.
Carly Turner was 3-for-4, and Ellie Rouch and Avan Beiswanger finished 2-for-3.
Warriors best Eagles
CHURUBUSCO -- Westview defeated Churubusco 6-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
Alexys Antal threw a three-hit shutout for the Warriors with 14 strikeouts and also reached base three times with two hits and a walk. Bri Caldwell had three hits and drove in five runs.
Central Noble rallies past Angola
ANGOLA — The Cougars scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Hornets 5-2 Thursday.
Jenica Berkes and Emma Marker tripled in the inning, and Kylie Bingham was 2-for-3 with a run batted in.
In the circle, Berkes had eight strikeouts and allowed two runs on five hits.
Harper Henney was 2-for-3 for the Hornets.
Fremont outlasts Lakeland
LAGRANGE — In a high-scoring affair, the Eagles got the best of the Lakers 12-11 Thursday.
Fremont’s Sydney Hinchliffe, Khloe Glendening and Jada Rhonehouse all had a pair of hits, and Hinchliffe and Kate Gannon each had two runs batted in.
Luci Cook, Kendyl Arroyo, Cassidi Parham and Paris Allen all doubled for Lakeland. Allen led the team with three runs batted in.
Reserve Blazers beat Northrop
FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s reserve softball team defeated host Northrop 19-2 in five innings Wednesday.
Victoria Roose was 3-of-4 with a double and four runs batted in. Kaylee Kaufman was 3-of-4 with three runs scored. Alyssa Kaufman, Cadence Price and Timmery Rutter had two hits each.
Alyssa Kaufman pitched all five innings, allowing five hits and striking out nine.
Five-run fourth boosts Blazers to win
BUTLER — Host Eastside scored five times in the fourth inning on the way to an 8-2 win over West Noble at Butler Thursday.
The Blazers trailed 2-1 through three innings, but scored seven straight runs — adding two in the fifth — for the win.
Brooke Pittman had two doubles and McKenna Hoffelder had one for Eastside (15-3).
Jayci Kitchen and Grace Kreischer had two hits. Kitchen and Mataya Bireley drove in two runs each for the Blazers.
Natalie Lower pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six for the win. Josie Richman pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out one.
For West Noble, Jacelynn McDonald, Emily Thompson, Julia Vargas and Olivia Yates had singles.
Prep Baseball Knights blank Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — East Noble defeated New Haven 10-0 in six innings Thursday for its fifth straight win.
Cole Schupbach had a home run for the Knights, and Andrew Johnson pitched a complete game.
Eagles complete comeback
LAGRANGE — Fremont scored three runs in the last two innings to defeat Lakeland 4-2 Thursday.
Gabel Pentecost and Kameron Colclasure each had two hits for the Eagles.
Colclasure and Ethan Bock combined for eight strikeouts on the mound.
Caeden Caballero had two hits and a run batted in for the Lakers, and Colton Isaacs had a double.
Blazers shut out West Noble
BUTLER — Eastside’s baseball team struck for six runs in the first inning and added seven more runs in the fourth on the way to a 15-0 win over West Noble at Butler Thursday.
The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Wade Miller belted a grand slam and drove in five runs in the game.
Liam Franz, Hayden Gardner and Colben Steury had two hits each for the Blazers (17-5). Steury, Dylan Hertig and Owen Willard had doubles for the hosts.
Jack Buchanan pitched the first four innings to get the win, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out seven. Carsen Jacobs pitched an inning of hitless relief.
Elijah Bacon had a double for West Noble. Noah Fulford added a single.
Eastside visits Concordia today.
LPC falls to Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS -- Lakewood Park lost to Bethany Christian 13-9 on Thursday.
Logan Bortner and Gabe Dager drove in three runs each for the Panthers. Grant Merkel and Corbin White each scored two runs.
