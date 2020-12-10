H.S. Basketball Eastside, Lakewood announce change
BUTLER — The varsity and reserve girls basketball games between Eastside and Lakewood Park will now be played Monday, Dec. 14 at Eastside.
The reserve game will tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game.
The Lakewood Park-Eastside boys basketball games will take place at Lakewood Park Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The reserve game will tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game.
High School Girls Basketball
Eastside girls add game
BUTLER — Eastside’s girls basketball team has picked up a home game with South Adams Thursday, Dec. 17.
The reserve game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game.
Eastside will travel to Woodlan Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. That game was rescheduled from Dec. 1.
Prep Volleyball
Aaron, Hartsough makes IHSVCA All-Star teams
Prairie Heights’ Kalli Aaron and Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough were selected to the 2020 Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star teams.
Aaron was selected to the 2020 Junior All-Star North Team while Hartsough made the 2020 3A-4A Senior All-Star roster.
Aaron led the Panthers in 2020 with 311 kills and 36 solo blocks. She had 41 aces and 101 digs.
Hartsough, the 2020 KPC Media Group Volleyball Prep of the Year and Western Carolina signee, totaled 471 kills, or 5.3 per game last season. She had an .886 serve percentage with 56 aces. Defensively, Hartsough added 27 solo blocks and 382 digs.
Girls Basketball Eastside defeats Churubusco 55-35
CHURUBUSCO — Seven players figured in the scoring as Eastside’s girls basketball team defeated Churubusco 55-35 Wednesday.
Only the varsity teams played.
Eastside improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Northeast Corner Conference contests. Churubusco is 3-6 in all games and 1-2 in the NECC.
Sullivan Kessler led the Blazers with 25 points. Mataya Bireley also reached double figures with 10 points while Allyson King added eight. Junior Brelle Shearer led Churubusco with 16 points, including 12-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Eastside led 14-2 after a quarter and 31-13 at halftime.
Both teams have NECC home games Friday. Eastside hosts Prairie Heights while Churubusco entertains West Noble.
