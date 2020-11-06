WATERLOO — Lakeland used its defense to turn away DeKalb once and for all.
The Barons stayed within two at halftime and within six through three.
That’s when the scoring stopped for the Barons and the Lakers kept going. DeKalb was held without a field goal for more than eight minutes as Lakeland pulled away to a 56-37 girls basketball victory Thursday.
Christina Yarian scored off a feed from Elizabeth Martin for the Barons just inside the final minute of the third quarter, making it 38-32 at the last stop.
DeKalb managed just six shots in the last quarter, with Yarian scoring the only basket in the final seconds.
Lakeland got huge games from Faith Riehl (23 points, nine rebounds, four steals) and Bailey Hartsough (22 points, eight rebounds). Peyton Hartsough had five assists and five steals.
Bailey Hartsough opened the second half with a four-point play, making the free throw after being fouled on a successful three-point try. She picked up her third foul immediately after, however, and spent the next four minutes on the bench.
The Lakers survived with her out, and when she returned to score on a drive to the basket with 3:17 left in the third, the guests led 32-25.
The Barons crept within 34-30 as Yarian scored with an assist from Sarah Brown, but got no closer.
Morgann Leslie came off the bench to hit three threes in the first half and led DeKalb with nine points, while Yarian finished with eight. Martin scored seven and had eight rebounds.
Lakeland had only five players but won the junior varsity game 20-16. Pilar Canedo was injured in the final minute, and the Lakers played the last 20 seconds with four players.
Grace Iddings had seven points and Hayden Frost six for the Lakers. Baylee Doster had eight points and Sienna Abbott added six for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.