Boys Soccer Hornets dominate Blazers
BUTLER — Angola defeated Eastside 11-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday. The Hornets are 5-1 in NECC play.
Kane Wagner had five goals and one assist and Bryce Dailey had four goals and three assists to lead Angola.
Jack McClure had three assists for the Hornets. Joel Knox had a goal and an assist. Brenden Bowen scored, and Will Krebs had an assist.
Huntington North blanks Barons
HUNTIINGTON — Huntington North defeated DeKalb 1-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday.
Braden Estep scored for the Vikings (5-3-1 overall, 4-1 NE8)
The Barons (3-5-1, 2-2) will observe senior night as they host Leo tonight in another Northeast 8 match.
Girls Soccer Garrett downs Lakers in overtime Monday
LAGRANGE — Garrett scored with 48 seconds left in overtime to down Lakeland 3-2 in a key Northeast Corner Conference match Monday night.
Mia Gullett had a goal and an assist for the Railroaders, who outshot the Lakers 27-18. Macy Newman and Hailey Lantz also scored for Garrett.
Hailey Alleshouse scored and assisted on Emily Fry’s goal. Brooklyn Olinger had an assist, and Grace Iddings made 11 saves in goal.
Angola, Woodlan tie
ANGOLA — Angola tied with Woodlan 1-1 on Monday. Chae Hutchins scored for the Hornets in the first half.
The junior varsity match also was a 1-1 tie.
Volleyball Chargers top Hamilton
HAMILTON — West Noble defeated Hamilton Monday. The scores were 25-5, 25-10, 25-8.
Nichelle Phares had seven aces and three kills for the Chargers. Julia Vargas had eight aces, and Emily Thompson added four kills.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 25-6, 25-7. Hailey Moser and Jacelynn McDonald each had six aces for the Chargers.
Aces defeat Blazers
BUTLER — Hicksville, Ohio was a 25-16, 16-25, 25-11, 25-13 winner over Eastside Monday.
Eleanor Neumann had 10 kills and two aces for Eastside. Paige Franz had 30 digs and two aces. Zoe McBride had two kills and a block. Skyelar Kessler had 13 assists and 13 digs.
Sixth-grade Blazers lose to Garrett
BUTLER — Eastside’s sixth-grade volleyball team was defeated by Garrett 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
Stella Dickerhoff served two aces. Adyson Brown and Rylan Moughler had one ace each for Eastside. Danelle Guerra had one ace and one kill. Carly Carnahan had one kill.
Sixth-grade Chargers sweep South Whitley
West Noble’s sixth-grade teams swept South Whitley Monday. The Chargers’ Red team won 25-10, 25-19, and West Noble Blue team prevailed 25-22, 25-23.
For the West Noble Red team, Reagan Eash made 18 serves and had five aces. Darcy Ritchie had four aces in her nine serves, and Marley Mast had two aces in her five serves.
For the Charger Blue team, Marly Schrock made 10 serves and had three aces. Lily Storms had three aces in her four serves, and Dulce Castaneda had two aces in her three serves. Giselle Mariano served eight times and had an ace.
Boys Tennis Chargers top Lakers
LAGRANGE — West Noble defeated Lakeland 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday. The Chargers won all the matches in straight sets.
West Noble won three of the four junior varsity matches. Miguel Mayorga (8-4), Bailey Ruisard (8-2) and Lee Stringfellow (8-5) won singles matches for the Chargers. Laker Xai Leu won 8-6 at No. 1 singles.
West Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-1. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Isaac Larimer 6-0, 6-0. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Tyler Yoder 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Mike Sturdivant-Dominic Lawrence 6-1, 6-0. 2. Wes Shaw-JJ Jacobs (WN) def. Colton Fleeman-Brayden Miles 6-0, 6-0.
Hornets fall to Falcons
BENTON — Angola lost to Fairfield 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Monday.
Juniors Connor Libey and Aiden Koch scored the Hornets’ lone point at No. 2 doubles, defeating their opponents 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
“Aiden and Connor showed lots of heart to turn the momentum back into their favor during the second set,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said.
Angola’s No. 1 doubles team of Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno won the first set, but lost to the Falcons 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
The Hornets fell in straight sets in all three singles matches. Brad Boyd lost at No. 1, 6-2, 6-0. Trevyn Towers fell at No. 2, 6-2, 6-0. Lucas Nelson lost at No. 3, 6-2, 6-1.
The Falcons won the junior varsity dual 6-3.
Concordia deals DeKalb 3-2 loss Monday
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb dropped a 3-2 match at Concordia Monday.
Landon Holwerda won at No. 1 singles for the Barons, defeating Ben Gerig 6-1, 6-2. DeKalb’s No. 2 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel rallied to win the last two sets against Evan Cox and Caleb Gard for a 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win.
The Cadets won at two and three singles, with Jacob Felton winning 7-5, 6-4 over Jack McComb and Will Bussick outlasting Owen Holwerda 7-6, 4-6, 6-4. Concordia’s No. 1 singles unit of Ryan Snider and Jordan Wright won 6-3, 6-2 over Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith.
DeKalb took the JV match 3-2. Aidan Wissing won a singles match. The Baron teams of Josh Allen and Matt Beckmann combined for two doubles victories.
Football
Charger JVs top Angola
LIGONIER — West Noble’s junior varsity team beat Angola 28-14 on Monday night.
Drew Yates threw for 94 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown for the Chargers. Noah Dubea and Jonathan Schwartz had the receiving TDs. Mark Day rushed for 53 yards.
Nolan Parks and Lonnie Slone led West Noble in tackles. Hunter Thompson had an interception in the third quarter.
M.S. Soccer Cougars beat Oak Farm
ALBION — Central Noble won over Oak Farm on Monday, 3-0.
Drake Cavenaugh had two goals for the Cougars. Carter Meinika had a goal and an assist.
Cougar goalkeepers Josh Marker and Tucker Jordan combined to earn the shutout. Tucker also stopped an Oak Farm penalty kick.
Central Noble will host Westview on Thursday.
