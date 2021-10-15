Prep Boys Tennis 5 locals earn all-district honors
Three area singles players and an area doubles team were recently picked to the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association All-District 2 team.
Three of the five players selected were from East Noble in junior singles player Vittorio Bona and the doubles team of juniors Max Bender and Carver Miller.
Miller compiled a 21-4 record this season while Bender was 18-4. They won two matches together in the Concord Doubles Sectional last week.
Bona is the Concord Singles Sectional champion and will play in the La Porte Singles Regional on Saturday.
Westview singles players Isaiah Hostetler, a junior, and Elijah Hostetler, a senior, also earned all-district honors.
Prep Volleyball Many area girls named Academic All-State
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association announced its Academic All-State honorees Monday evening.
An organization-record 868 players were honored, beating the old mark of 732 Academic All-State honorees set last year. More than 270 schools nominated their players for this award in 2021.
Lakewood Park led the area with six Academic All-State selections: Ashley Zak, Aubrey Zak, Cassandra Swing, Haley Kruse, Megan Knox and Sophie Burris.
West Noble had five honorees: Carolina Flores, Dana Ritchie, Ella Stoner, Maysie Clouse and Samantha Klages.
Garrett and Eastside each had four girls selected. Morgan Ostrowski, Taylor Gerke, Rylee Fisher and Emma Welbaum were selected from the Railroaders. Skyelar Kessler, Josephine Richman, Mataya Bireley and Whittney Pfefferkorn were picked from the Blazers.
Angola, Prairie Heights DeKalb, East Noble, Lakeland and Churubusco had three honorees apiece. Grace Michael, Heidi Faramelli and Maddison Sulier were picked from the Hornets. Caylee Bachelor, Kalli Aaron and Katie Eash received the honor from the Panthers. Brenna Spangler, Hope Moring and Paige Snider were selected from the Barons. Brinley Beaupre, Hannah Mast and Lillian Dechert were chosen from the Knights. Kasey Priestley, Lilly Schackow and Shaylin Smith were chosen from the Lakers. Breeyn Fulkerson, Hannah Boersema and Isabella Zuk were picked from the Eagles.
Former Angola High School student athlete Paige Powers from Muncie Burris also received Academic All-State honors.
Middle School Football DMS eighth-graders move on
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team remained unbeaten with a 40-12 win over Harding in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference playoffs Wednesday.
The Barons will host East Noble in the championship game next Wednesday.
Noah Spears and Connor Schmidt picked off passes for the DeKalb defense, and Austin Bryant, Xavier Bell and Brady Culler recovered fumbles. Culler also blocked a PAT kick.
Eli McCormick and Culler threw touchdown passes to Xavier Bell. Culler and Myles Dobson had touchdown runs. Brodi Wilson kicked two extra points, worth two points each in middle school play.
“We were proud of the fight in all of our players,” DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said.
