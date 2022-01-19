SOUTH BEND — Tri-State Gymnastics teams competed in the Irish Classic Invitational on Dec. 19. The TSG Level 6 team placed first in the meet.
Tri-State gymnasts winning individual medals were Angola’s Madilyn Bussard on vault and the balance beam in Level 8, Angola’s Kiersten Torrey on the uneven bars in Level 8, Angola’s Bailey Lanoue on the vault in Level 7, Fort Wayne’s Brooklyn Tanner on the vault and floor exercise in Level 6, Angola’s Olivia Conklin on the beam in Level 6, Angola’s Piper Hasselman all-around in Level 6, Angola’s Alexis Conklin on the beam in Level 5, Angola’s Lynlee Werling on the bars in Level 2; and Level 3 gymnasts Emmerson Mallory from Michigan all-around, Ryleigh Lingo from Hamilton on the vault, Natalei Patton of Hamilton on the floor and Elizabeth Swick of Waterloo on the bars.
Level 2
Grace DeLancey (hometown, Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (10th place); uneven bars, 6.2 (13th); balance beam, 7.6 (13th); floor exercise, 8 (13th); all-around, 30.7 (13th).
Emmylou Ellert (Angola) — Vault, 8.7 (11th); uneven bars, 6 (14th); balance beam, 7.5 (14th); floor exercise, 8.2 (13th); all-around, 30.4 (14th).
Nevaeh Fraley (Angola) — Vault, 8.6 (12th); uneven bars, 6.5 (13th); balance beam, 8.9 (12th); floor exercise, 8.4 (12th); all-around, 32.4 (13th).
Reagan Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (4th); uneven bars, 8.5 (12th); balance beam, 8.4 (14th); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 8th); all-around, 35 (10th).
Kelynn Kleeberg (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.2 (5th); uneven bars, 9.5 (2nd); balance beam, 8.65 (9th); floor exercise, 9.2 (5th); all-around, 36.55 (3rd).
Addi Steury (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.9 (5th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 9 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 8.7 (14th); all-around, 35.8 (5th).
Chloe Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.35 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 8.6 (11th); balance beam, 9.2 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 8.1 (14th); all-around, 35.25 (12th).
Lynlee Werling (Angola) — Vault, 8.6 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 9.45 (1st); balance beam, 8.5 (13th); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 8th); all-around, 35.55 (7th).
Level 3
Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.75 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 9.1 (9th); balance beam, 8.1 (10th); floor exercise, 8.8 (10th); all-around, 34.75 (9th).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.15 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.3 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 2nd); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 7th); all-around, 36.55 (3rd).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 9.1 (5th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 7.9 (12th); floor exercise, 9 (6th); all-around, 35.2 (tied for 11th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 9.2 (4th); floor exercise, 9.1 (tied for 5th); all-around, 36.6 (3rd).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.25 (1st); uneven bars, 9.4 (tied for 1st); balance beam, 9.2 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 9.1 (tied for 4th); all-around, 36.95 (1st).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.95 (8th); uneven bars, 9.3 (8th); balance beam, 8.85 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 36.3 (4th).
London Osting (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.3 (9th); uneven bars, 8.7 (13th); balance beam, 8.2 (10th); floor exercise, 8.7 (10th); all-around, 33.9 (11th).
Ava Pant (Angola) — Vault, 8.85 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 9.3 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.3 (12th); floor exercise, 9.15 (5th); all-around, 35.6 (9th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.25 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.5 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.75 (8th); floor exercise, 9.3 (1st); all-around, 36.8 (2nd).
Paysen Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.65 (10th); uneven bars, 9.1 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.95 (6th); floor exercise, 9.2 (4th); all-around, 35.9 (6th).
Elizabeth Swick (Waterloo) — Vault, 8.7 (11th); uneven bars, 9.6 (1st); balance beam, 8.85 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 6th); all-around, 36.15 (6th).
Ryleigh Adams — Vault, 8.25 (13th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 7.9 (12th); floor exercise, 8.1 (13th); all-around, 33.45 (13th).
Level 4
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 8.55 (14th); uneven bars, 9.1 (2nd); balance beam, 9 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 9.35 (3rd); all-around, 36 (5th).
Anna Crankshaw (Angola) — Vault, 8.6 (12th); uneven bars, 8.9 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 7.8 (13th); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 5th); all-around, 34.5 (10th).
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 8.7 (6th); balance beam, 8 (12th); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 7th); all-around, 35 (6th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.85 (9th); uneven bars, 8.1 (12th); balance beam, 8.9 (5th); floor exercise, 9.05 (6th); all-around, 34.9 (7th).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.15 (5th); uneven bars, 8.2 (10th); balance beam, 8.95 (4th); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 7th); all-around, 35.3 (5th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 8.8 (10th); uneven bars, 8.9 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.8 (6th); floor exercise, 9.1 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.6 (4th).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (9th); uneven bars, 8.8 (8th); balance beam, 9.15 (tied for 2nd); floor exercise, 9.25 (4th); all-around, 36.1 (4th).
Level 5
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.8 (8th); uneven bars, 9 (2nd); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 8.8 (10th); all-around, 35.7 (5th).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.7 (9th); uneven bars, 8.2 (9th); balance beam, 8 (11th); floor exercise, 9.1 (tied for 6th); all-around, 34 (10th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 9 (5th); uneven bars, 8.1 (10th); balance beam, 8.9 (6th); floor exercise, 9.35 (2nd); all-around, 35.35 (8th).
Level 6
Elle Armstrong (Angola) — Vault, 8.775 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 8.85 (9th); balance beam, 8.3 (8th); floor exercise, 9.05 (9th); all-around, 34.975 (5th).
Brooke Clark (Angola) — Vault, 8.775 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 8.45 (12th); balance beam, 7.85 (11th); floor exercise, 9.15 (6th); all-around, 34.225 (tied for 11th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.75 (6th); uneven bars, 8.55 (tied for 10th); balance beam, 9.05 (1st); floor exercise, 9.275 (2nd); all-around, 35.625 (4th).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.1 (3rd); balance beam, 8.525 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 9.2 (5th); all-around, 35.975 (1st).
Macy Newhard (Angola) — Vault, 9.075 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.05 (5th); balance beam, 7.5 (12th); floor exercise, 9 (10th); all-around, 34.625 (7th).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.225 (1st); uneven bars, 8.95 (tied for 7th); balance beam, 8.4 (6th); floor exercise, 9.35 (1st); all-around, 35.925 (2nd).
Level 7
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.5 (1st); uneven bars, 7.95 (9th); balance beam, 8.475 (7th); floor exercise, 9.275 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.2 (7th).
Brooke Miller (Fremont) — Vault, 9 (4th); uneven bars, 8.9 (5th); balance beam, 8.175 (11th); floor exercise, 8.45 (11th); all-around, 35.525 (tied for 9th).
Level 8
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 9.225 (1st); uneven bars, 7.9 (6th); balance beam, 9 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 8.4 (5th); all-around, 34.525 (5th).
Kiersten Torrey (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.9 (1st); balance beam, 7.925 (6th); floor exercise, 7.8 (6th); all-around, 33.725 (6th).
