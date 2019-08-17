Westview will have some stars on display throughout this 2019-20 school year, and they will have strong supporting casts.
That will definitely be the case on the hard courts this season. Westview’s Kurtis Davis had an incredible season in 2018, going 27-1, being a regional runner-up and earning Second Team All-State honors. He will look to finish his high school career with his first state finals berth.
But Davis is not alone. Six starters return for the Warriors from a 15-7 team that won its third straight sectional championship and won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title.
Making a breakthrough against the bigger schools to the west come regional time is a goal Westview would like to attain. But it has to be wary of competition moving on up around them.
“Hopefully, we can improve upon last year’s results, while performing well within our conference and at sectional time,” Warriors coach Tyler Miller said. “And, if we get the chance, surpassing our postseason performances the last several years.
“It should help us having that experience. The guys enjoy playing with each other, and many are very similar in ability, which has helped to push players to play well and not get too lax.”
All three singles players are back from last year with senior Justin Schwartz (16-9 in 2018) at No. 2 and sophomore Kendall Schwartz at No. 3.
Three of the four doubles players also are back for Westview, including the No. 2 team of junior Will Clark and Brady Hostetler, who went 19-6 last year.
Sophomore Elijah Hostetler will be looking for a doubles partner. Junior Tim Brandenberger, sophomore Brennan Beachy and freshman Isaiah Hostetler will contend for varsity time.
The future is looking bright with Davis and Justin Schwartz the only seniors on the team. Their leadership will be important this fall.
“The seniors will need to be good role models (as far as effort, attitude, and leadership are concerned) throughout the year in order for us to keep improving collectively and not be satisfied with general results,” Miller said.
Freshmen Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler round out the roster for the Warriors, who open their season at home Monday with a dual against East Noble.
DeKalb
Co-Coaches: Todd Hartsough and Payton Yarian
2018: 14-6, 3rd Northeast 8 Conference, DeKalb Sectional champion
The Barons lost four starters to graduation, but still have quality depth and leadership. They have six seniors on the team, including returning starters Carman Rieke at No. 2 singles and Evan Ostrowski at No. 1 doubles. Ostrowski will move up from No. 2 doubles.
Junior Landon Holwerda is also a returning starter and will move from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles.
“The biggest strength we have this year is our roster depth from top to bottom which has continued from the 2018 season,” Hartsough said. “This will drive the team in closer matches. It is great to have a deep roster again to pull varsity talent.”
The other Baron seniors are Alex Holwerda, Trey Novak, Kenlee Kruse and Gavin Swift.
DeKalb will continue to emphasize full program development maintain the quality depth into the future. The junior varsity team enjoyed an undefeated season last year.
“The varsity squad will work more on strategy than ever before to develop more versatile players,” Hartsough said.
“Payton and I are excited to see the team growth from last year and look for a successful 2019 season.”
Angola
Coach: Scott Hottell
2018: 9-8, 2nd in NECC Tournament, lost to DeKalb 3-2 in DeKalb Sectional semifinal.
The Hornets have prided themselves on being a feisty squad that grows over the course of a season. Hottell hopes that continues with his team that enters 2019 with not much varsity experience.
Seniors Hayden Boyer and Isaac Wyatt are the only Angola players back with extensive varsity experience. Boyer was at No. 3 singles and had some very good wins last fall while Wyatt played No. 2 doubles.
Junior Brad Boyd played a couple varsity matches last season and gives the Hornets versatility.
Talented, hard-working sophomores Marcus Miller, Aiden Kock, Jacob Pontorno and Connor Libey will move into the varsity lineup.
A big graduation loss was the sectional champion doubles team of Nick Boyd and Luke Hottell, who combined to go 19-5 last season.
West Noble
Coach: Greg Riegsecker
2018: 6-7, tied for fifth in NECC Tournament, lost to Westview 5-0 in semifinals of East Noble Sectional.
The Chargers are fascinating, and it starts with a healthy high level player at the top of the lineup, senior Joel Mast at No. 1 singles.
Mast was a transfer from Fairfield last year, but could not play tennis last fall due to injury. He played No. 1 singles for the Falcons.
Mast is the son of West Noble superintendent Galen Mast, who coached highly successful tennis teams at Westview and is an avid player himself who was part of two northeast Indiana-based United States Tennis Association teams teams that won Midwest Regional titles and played in national tournaments in October 2015.
Joel Mast also has two sisters who starred on the hard courts at Fairfield and are playing at NAIA Grace College, Emily and Morgan. Emily Mast earned First Team All-American honors by the National Christian College Association last spring after compiling a combined record of 23-6 playing No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Lancers last fall. She is the first Grace women’s tennis player to be named an NCCAA All-American.
Along with Mast, eight letterwinners return for the Chargers: seniors Logan Jacobs, Caleb Thompson, Dillon Sumowski and Brogan Jones and sophomores JJ Jacobs, Brayden Bohde, Chris Miller and Wes Shaw.
Mast is one of six seniors on the roster.
Riegsecker said some newcomers will also greatly contribute to the team.
“One thing that is helping our team be stronger this year is that we have a pretty deep team,” said Riegsecker, who is in his 30th season as a head coach. “We have a lot of competition to make varsity which in turn makes our team better. We believe we can be competitive in the NECC and the sectional.”
East Noble
Coach: Aaron Edwards
2018: 11-7, East Noble Sectional runner-up
The Knights have a nice mix of experience and youth in Edwards’ first season at the helm. Edwards coached the EN girls tennis team for the first time this past spring.
Sophomore Nolan Ogle is back after joining forces with Michael Bender to go 15-6 at No. 1 doubles, including a perfect record in NE8 matches. They earned All-NE8 First Team honors. Bender has graduated.
Seniors Lucas Denton, Conner Hesher, Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief are also back for East Noble. Freshmen Vittorio Bona and Max Bender will be thrusted into the varsity lineup.
“This 2019 East Noble tennis team is a hungry group of players eager to show the results of their off-season work on the courts,” Edwards said.
Fremont
Coach: Neal Frantz
2018: 11-10, 4-4 NECC (tied for 4th), 5th NECC Tournament, DeKalb Sectional runner-up
The Eagles have been really young recently and that youth enjoyed some success last fall.
Three freshmen and two sophomores started last year. They all return and will take on bigger roles with the graduation of top two singles players Quest Crotty and Luke Chilenski.
Back for their second varsity seasons are sophomores Ethan Bock, Nick Miller and Josh Sherbondy. Bock was 17-7 at No. 3 singles last year. Miller played No. 1 doubles and was 11-13 in 2018. Sherbondy played in both doubles position.
Juniors Evan Towns and Nick Rutherford joined forces at No. 2 doubles over the second half of last season. Rutherford played primarily at No. 2 doubles and had a 10-13 record.
“The key to success will be the development of our young players,” Frantz said. “A few of them put in a lot of time in the summer to get better and it will be exciting to see how that translates in our season.”
Six guys who saw a lot of action in junior varsity matches will compete for varsity opportunities: Sam Verdin, Alex Chelinski, Isaac Hirschy, Lukas Berlew, Charlie Peet and Connor Trobaugh. Verdin was 10-12 on the JV last year. Chelinski was the only one of those players with previous varsity action, going 4-2 in the big lineup.
Seventeen guys are playing tennis at Fremont this season. None of them are seniors.
“They are a great bunch to work with,” Frantz said. “I am super excited to work with great kids and watch them get better every day!”
Prairie Heights, Central Noble, Lakeland and Churubusco will all work to be more competitive.
The Panthers have very encouraging numbers with 13 boys playing tennis, including 10 freshmen. Notable among those ninth graders is Leyton Byler, son of PH athletic director and former Fremont tennis coach Brent Byler.
Mike Perkins and Logan Nott are the Panthers’ lone seniors.
The Cougars have a new coach in Chandler Prible and he has a small roster with only three boys to work with.
Austin Smith, Austin Frey and Owen Darland all played last year and will take on bigger challenges playing singles. Smith was at No. 3 singles last year while Frey played No. 2 doubles and Darland was the No. 1 singles player on the junior varsity.
The Lakers lost a couple of nice players to graduation in Hunter Frost and KPC Media Group All-Area selection Reece Romer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.