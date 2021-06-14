Prep Girls Tennis
Westview's Mast competes in All-Star Cup
PENDLETON — Westview senior tennis player Hallie Mast competed in the 23rd Annual North-South All-Star Tennis Cup Sunday at the Community Sports and Wellness complex in Pendleton.
The North team won the Cup after three rounds of play with a 28-19 victory.
In the first round, Mast played No. 2 doubles with Reiley Hiser of Alexandria and fell 6-4 to the South duo of Haylie Rayl of Franklin Community and Sarah Scott of Whiteland
Mast was positioned at No. 3 singles for round two and lost to Center Grove's Sydney Plowman of 6-3.
In the final round, Mast was paired with Gracyn Hosier of Alexandria at No. 3 doubles and they lost 10-7 to Sapna Vyas and Maely Barrett.
Sullivan's Wes Kirk was named 2021 Coach of the Year by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Hockey
Thunder force Game 5 with Komets
FORT WAYNE — The Wichita Thunder defeated Fort Wayne Komets 4-2 on Saturday to force a Game 5 in their first round series of the ECHL Western Conference Semifinals.
The Komets outshot the Thunder 25-22 in the loss.
The Thunder took the early 1-0 lead in the first period with a goal by Spencer Dorowicz, assisted by Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts.
Fort Wayne answered two minutes later with a power play goal from A.J. Jenks, assisted by Randy Gazzola.
After a scoreless second period, Wichita got back to back goals from Matteo Gennaro in the first five minutes of the third period. The Komets cut the deficit in half with a score by Justin Vaive, which was assisted by Stephen Harper and Matthew Boudens.
Wichita's Anthony Beauregard scored an empty-net goal with forty seconds left.
