With rain showers in northeast Indiana on Tuesday, many athletic events that were due to take place were called off.
The softball game between East Noble and Carroll was cancelled and will not be made up.
The Northeast Corner Conference softball games between Churubusco and Fremont, Eastside and Fairfield, and Lakeland and West Noble were postponed to next Wednesday. Lakewood Park’s game at Canterbury was postponed to May 16. Hamilton at Westview was rescheduled for May 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Central Noble and Angola at Prairie Heights were postponed with makeup dates to be determined.
In baseball, Churubusco at Fremont will take place today, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Lakeland-West Noble game that was scheduled to be played at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne will now be played next Wednesday at West Noble. East Noble, who was set to play Wawasee at Parkview following them, has been postponed with a location and date yet to be confirmed.
Angola at Prairie Heights was rescheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. Eastside at Fairfield was also rescheduled to next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Hamilton will play at Westview on May 16. The DeKalb-Columbia City and Garrett-Central Noble games do not have makeup dates yet.
On the track, the meet featuring Angola and Hamilton traveling to Fremont at 5 p.m. and Garrett’s home meet against Eastside at 5 p.m. will both be contested today.
Central Noble’s home meet against Prairie Heights will now be Thursday with a start time at 4:45 p.m. Westview’s meet at Fairfield was postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
Leo at East Noble for girls tennis will be played today at 4:30 p.m. That will force the cancellation of the Knights’ dual at Westview.
Also in girls tennis, West Noble at Central Noble has been moved to next Wednesday. Churubusco at Angola was moved to Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will be played after the Hornets’ dual with Central Noble. Fairfield at Prairie Heights was moved to Monday. DeKalb at Columbia City will be played at 5 p.m. on May 13.
The girls tennis dual between Bethany Christian and Lakeland did not have makeup date announced.
In boys golf, Angola will play Prairie Heights at Cedar Lake Thursday at 4:45 p.m. The dual between East Noble and Norwell will now be played on May 16 at 4:30 p.m., and the Carroll-DeKalb dual at Bridgewater will be contested on May 24 at 4:30 p.m.
