AUBURN — The temperature was up again, but the DeKalb girls golfers kept their scores down far enough to defeat two more opponents.
The Barons shot a 168 in hot, windy conditions at Bridgewater Wednesday, defeating Fremont with 194 and Lakeland with 227.
"We played well in the heat," Baron coach James Fislar said. "We could have probably gone a bit lower. We had six or seven bad holes as a team. I'm very proud of how we played.
"We had to deal with the wind. It was pretty gusty at times, so we needed a few different clubs coming to the green. We were just trying our best to keep it below the hole and get some birdie opportunities."
Paige Williams snagged medalist honors with a 1-over-par 37. Grace Pfister had a 42 and Sophie Pfister a 43. Jadan Tompkins shot 46 and Kaitlin Traylor 49.
Fremont got a 42 from Presley Scott and a 46 from Khloe Glendening.
"We battled. This is a tough golf course and of course the heat," Eagle coach Scott Porath said. "DeKalb is very tough. Kudos to them on what they've done with their program.
"Khloe and Presley were right where we wanted them to be and Kate Gannon shot well."
Gannon and Emery Laughlin both shot 53s, and Valerie Geller shot a 59. Geller was subbing for the Eagles' usual No. 4 player, Lily Coler, who was ill.
"We go to (the Westview Invitational) Saturday," Porath said. "We're going to get a little break when Labor Day weekend comes in. The early season is so packed with matches.
"We've seen what we need to see. Now it's time to get some practice. We have to work on our short game and our putting. We'll get there."
Caitlyn Miller had a 49 to pace Lakeland, which has only four players. Peyton Waldron shot a 56, and Lydia Trost and Kabella Watkins shot 61s.
Grace Pfister shot a 43 in DeKalb's win vs. East Noble and Garrett Monday. Her score was reported incorrectly in Wednesday's edition. KPC Sports regrets the error.
