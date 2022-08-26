Boys Prep Soccer Barons win at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb won 3-0 at New Haven in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Thursday.
Imanol Hernandez had all three Baron goals in the team’s first conference win of the season. Carric Joachim had an assist.
Lakers prevail at Central Noble
ALBION — Lakeland defeated Central Noble 3-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
The Lakers are 2-2, 2-0 in the NECC. They matched their season win total last year a little over a week and a half into the 2022 campaign.
Jonah Hopf scored for the Cougars on an assist from Cameron Elias. Tucker Jordan made nine saves in goal.
Railroaders fall at Heritage
MONROEVILLE — Garrett lost to Heritage 3-0 Thursday.
Naing Thay Oo had a goal and an assist and Alex Martinez had two assists for the Patriots.
Girls Prep Soccer Hornets beaten by Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Angola lost to Heritage 5-2 on Thursday.
Frances Krebs and Maddie Dailey scored for the Hornets. Karleigh Gillen had an assist.
In other area action Thursday, Westview won at Garrett 9-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play and East Noble lost at Huntington North 3-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match.
Prep Volleyball Angola sweeps Barons
ANGOLA — The Class 3A state-ranked Hornets improved to 5-0 on the young season with a sweep of DeKalb Thursday, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9.
Morgan Gaerte had 11 kills, four digs, two solo blocks and a block assist for Angola. Mya Ball had 10 aces, seven kills and three assists. Ava Harris had 10 assists, and Paige Franz added five digs.
Paige Langschwager, Sophia Jackson and Juli Plummer and six digs apiece for the Barons (5-4). Brooklyn Barkhaus had three kills. Olivia Kracium had a solo block and a block assist.
Warriors defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — Westview swept West Noble 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Molly Jones had seven kills and a block for the Chargers, and Alayna DeLong added six kills. Jada Nelson had 18 digs and Alexia Mast had 11 assists.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 25-22, 22-25, 15-10.
Valeria Nejera had six kills and Chloe Sprague had nine digs and two aces for the Chargers. Miah Hilbish had eight assists, four digs and one block. Zoey Fields added three aces.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco won at home over Bluffton 29-27, 25-17, 25-17 and Hamilton’s varsity lost on the road to Lakeland’s junior varsity team 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14.
Eastside girls get first win
ALBION — Central Noble captured the first set, but visiting Eastside was victorious in the next three for its first victory of the season Thursday, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17.
Eleanor Neumann had eight kills, Haley Wies had seven and Leah Ranger chipped in with five for the Blazers (1-2, 1-1 Northeast Corner Conference).
Allison Hoffelder recorded 26 assists. Kailyn Ballentine served five aces. Hoffelder and Neumann had three each and Wies added two. Wies also had three solo blocks.
Jasmine Dircksen had 15 digs while Ballentine and Neumann had 10 each.
Girls Prep Golf Fremont bests Churubusco
ANGOLA — Fremont beat Churubusco 196-233 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday on the front nine at Lake James Golf Club.
Khloe Glendening was medalist with a 44 to lead Fremont (8-1, 6-0 NECC). Kenadee Porath fired a 45.
FHS’ junior varsity team shot 228. Autumn Emerick led Fremont with 55. Lily Coler shot 56 and Ella Kerner had 57.
Warriors win on senior day
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated LaVille and Prairie Heights on senior day Thursday.
The Warriors honored seniors Hope Haarer and Ava Brown. Haarer was medalist with a 42, and Brown shot 50.
Westview also had Danika Yoder with 60 and Lily Bennett with 64.
Boys Prep Tennis Knights compete in loss
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to a solid Northridge squad 3-2 on Thursday.
Vittorio Bona won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for the Knights, and EN’s No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller rallied to win in three sets.
East Noble lost the junior varsity dual 6-4. Cole Thompson won at No. 1 singles for the Knights, 6-0, 6-0, and won a doubles match with partner Mason Monahan.
Northridge 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (A) def. Brendan LaCounte 6-3, 6-4. 2. Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Ettore Bona 6-4, 6-2. Kaleb Ellis (NR) def. Grant Schermerhorn 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Harry Brown-Mason Martin 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Nolan Mellott-Elijah Shell (NR) def. Brycen Ortiz-Jackson Leedy 6-2, 6-3.
Chargers topped by Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee 4-1 in a non-conference dual Thursday.
Luke Schermerhorn did not lose a game at No. 2 singles in giving the Chargers their lone point.
The Warriors won the junior varsity dual 2-1. Erik Mendoza won his singles match 6-3 for West Noble.
In other area action Thursday, Angola lost at home to Leo 5-0 and Churubusco lost at Fairfield 5-0. The Falcons played their first matches on new home courts, which are located east of Fairfield’s football stadium.
Wawasee 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Joey Harper (Waw) def. Nate Shaw 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. 2. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Will Long 6-0, 6-0. 3. Dane Cripe (Waw) def. Konner Duesler 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Jay Duncan-Kane Dukes (Waw) def. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast 6-3, 6-4. 2. Evan Byler-Caden Pratt (Waw) def. Andrew Deel-Nolan Kelly 6-1, 6-3.
Middle School Volleyball Barons 8th grade tops Blazers
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth grade volleyball team won over Eastside Thursday, 25-23, 25-11.
Lilly Jackson lead the Barons with 14 service points, nine aces and four kills. Aubrey Stuller had five service points, two kills and an ace. Taya Stahly had four kills, three service points and three aces.
Grace Pfister, Ella Nixon, Addison Reed, Jazmynn Stokes and DeAnna Waldon had one service point apiece for DeKalb.
The Barons will travel to Fremont Tuesday and host Carroll on Wednesday.
