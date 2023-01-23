FORT WAYNE — The Trine University indoor track and field teams were competing in the Mastodon Invitationals Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Thunder women won two events, Lydia Randolph in the 3,000-meter run in a personal best time of 10 minutes, 24.89 seconds and East Noble High School graduate Emma Forker in long jump with leap of 17 feet, 6.25 inches.
Two Trine women tied for second in the pole vault. Avery Boyce and Morgan Moslow both cleared the bar at 9-8.5.
The sprint events saw several members of the Thunder roster bring home top finishes. Mackenzie Miller was fourth in the 200 in 27.36 seconds and sixth in the 60-meter dash in 8.12 seconds after running 8.07 seconds in the prelims. Marissa Kenney was seventh in the 800 at 2:29.11.
The team of Brynn Mericle, Adrianne Jackson, Aumrie Weiss and Kristin Baker was fourth in the 4-by-400 relay in a time of 4:21.27. In the distance medley relay, the Trine team of Brianna Medcalf, Emily Wahl, Amira Faulkner and Randolph finished third at 12:46.46.
The Trine men had many noteworthy individual performances, led by three victories.
Theodore Samra continued his red hot start to the indoor season with event victories in the shot put (49-7.25, a new PR) and the weight throw (56-6.5). He remains less than one meter off the school record in the weight throw.
Jake Gladieux was first in the 60 hurdles in 8.20 seconds.
In the 3000-meter run, Joseph Packard finished seventh in 8:40.88. His time was a PR and was less than one second off a new school record in the.
Other top performances in distance races included Tyler Hartleroad finishing sixth in the 800 in 1:59.60 and Holden Martin placing seventh in the mile in 4:28.55 in the mile.
In the high jump, Justin Ackerman was just off a school record as he cleared 6-2. He was fifth in his event.
Ethan Spahr was second in the long jump (21-5.5) and Andrew Cogswell was sixth in the triple jump (37-6).
Also in the sprints, Aaron Pike was fourth in the 400 in 53.03 seconds and William Thonn finished sixth in the 60 dash in 7.18 seconds.
Trine's 4-by-400 relay team was second in 3:29.97 with the team of Evan Selby, Greysen Spohn, Gladieux and Ryan Smith. Martin, Blane Johnson, Aidan Lapp and Packard were sixth in the distance medley relay in 10:47.15.
Both Thunder teams will travel to Chicago this coming weekend to take part in the Aurora Grand Prix. The men will compete on Friday and the women's meet will be on Saturday.
