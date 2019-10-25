AUBURN — Will Robbins knows somebody in his family will be happy after the first round of the Class 1A volleyball regional at Culver Saturday.
Robbins’ Lakewood Park team will go up against Pioneer, coached by his uncle, Rod Nies, in the second match at 1 p.m. in a battle of Panthers.
Nies just guided Pioneer to a 13th consecutive sectional title, and was at the helm two years ago for a victory over Lakewood Park in the regional final, following Lakewood’s first ever sectional title.
Nies took over Pioneer’s program from Robbins’ mother, who built it into a small-school power. It’s all part of a volleyball family, with Robbins’ wife, Ashlee, the coach of Leo.
“It’ll be a win for the family,” Robbins said. “But I’m a competitor so I want to win. They beat us two years ago, and it’s time for some payback.”
Triton (27-5) and Morgan Township (16-14) begin the tournament at 11 a.m. Pioneer (28-5) and Lakewood Park (20-9) follow at 1 p.m., with the survivors returning at 7 p.m. for the title match.
Lakewood Park staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Blackhawk Christian for the Bethany Christian Sectional title, bouncing back after losing the first two games.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working on mental conditioning, mental toughness, the resiliency it takes to face adversity and remain confident and keep believing in your training and your team,” Robbins said. “Just keep fighting all the way through.
“We’ve watched videos and read some articles, and I’ve been able to bring a lot of my playing experience, and my fears and insecurities that I’ve had to deal with as a player, and use some of my experiences along with those resources to be able to help these kids process the feelings and emotions they’ve had in those big moments.”
Robbins believed his team could win all along.
“We had the right game plan,” he said. “It was just believing in themselves and executing. In that third game, they really stepped up and took the momentum away from Blackhawk.
“Once we got the momentum, we were like a freight train. We took off and never looked back.”
An in-game adjustment with the defense was a big key.
“We shifted to rotational defense to be able to stop what they were doing offensively,” said Robbins. “They didn’t know where to swing. Everywhere they swung, we had a defender there.”
Lakewood Park has just two seniors, and the team’s youth showed earlier in the year, Robbins believes.
“Some of the games we lost we could have won and should have won,” Robbins said. “Just our youth crept in and those fears started to rise up, and we gave away some games we should have won.
“That’s the reason we started to focus on that mental toughness. Our girls have the skills. They’re really well-trained.”
Lakewood Park faced Pioneer early in the season in the Leo Invitational, and was defeated in two games in the best 2-of-3 format.
Lakewood led by six in one of the games, but let the lead slip away and lost 28-26, one of few matches Robbins said the team let slip away.
“It’s not about the season,” he said. “It’s about peaking at the right time. This team has peaked at the right time. We’re playing our best volleyball right now.”
Injuries and illness have plagued Lakewood Park this week, and some extra time to rest has been helpful.
“We’ve been taking this week to rest and recover,” Robbins said. “We’re trying to manage our injuries and the sickness that’s been going around, and still trying to maintain our focus on the goal of winning this regional.”
Robbins feels his team has that capability.
“It comes down to if we show up,” he said. “Our big servers, (Haley) Kruse and Mel Lee, they have big topspin serves, and if they get in a rhythm, there’s nobody in the state who can beat us.
“If they’re swinging well, and my middles are up putting balls away, we’re really a well-balanced offense. We’re focused on us, our ball control, keeping serves in and playing our game.”
Robbins said the Lakewood Park team has been fun to coach.
“It’s been amazing to coach these girls,” he said. “They work so hard. They’ve been raised really well by some great Christian parents that understand the importance of hard work, dedication and commitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.