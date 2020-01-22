High School
Girls Basketball
Chargers down Blazers in NECC contest
BUTLER — Visiting West Noble held Eastside without a point in the first quarter, and never looked back in a 42-26 Northeast Corner Conference win at Butler Tuesday.
The Chargers led 21-7 at halftime. The Blazers closed to within eight points in the fourth quarter, but West Noble went on a 12-0 run that lasted nearly six minutes to put the game away.
Sophomore Jazmyn Smith scored a game-high 19 points for West Noble. Junior Lillian Mast added eight points in the win.
Junior Sullivan Kessler had eight points to lead Eastside. Sophomore Skyelar Kessler added seven points.
