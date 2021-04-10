ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team opened up a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium Saturday afternoon with a 12-10 victory over Kalamazoo.
The Thunder (4-4, 3-1 MIAA) scored five straight goals to end the first quarter and take a 7-2 lead.
But the Hornets (0-8, 0-2) rallied. They got within a goal at 10-9 as Jack Jesko scored on the man advantage with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
However, Trine responded fast as Matt Zanichelli scored on the man advantage 26 seconds late to give the home team an 11-9 lead. Teammate Tyler Corless scored 1:47 later to give the Thunder a three-goal lead with 3:35 left.
Jarod Schepp had four goals and an assist for Trine. Corless and Noah Markus each had two goals, with Corless also having an assist.
Anthony Marasco made six saves in goal for the Thunder.
Women: Hope 16, Trine 11
The Thunder cut a six-goal deficit late in the first half down to one at 10-9 when Chloe Vruno scored with 12:20 left in the second half.
But the Flying Dutch (9-1, 3-1) scored four straight goals in 1:59 to regain control.
Vruno, Liv Ghent, Shea Rayburn and Kristen Nguyen each had two goals and an assist for Trine (5-6, 1-3). Kristin John had three assists.
Jillian Rejczyk made nine saves in goal in the second half for the Thunder. Emily Morthorst stopped six Hope shots in the first half.
