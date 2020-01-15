WATERLOO — DeKalb got what you can usually count on in playing the Carroll Chargers.
Lots of hands in the passing lanes, lots of pressure on the ball and lots of physicality crashing the boards.
The Chargers were as advertised Tuesday night in their 66-34 boys basketball win over the Barons.
DeKalb (4-6) got off only three shots in the first quarter and just 26 in the game. The Barons went eight minutes without scoring in the first half.
Carroll (11-1) had five capable scorers on the floor most of the night. DeKalb played some scrappy defense of its own to keep the Chargers from running away early and crept to within nine late in the first half before Carroll put up five quick points in the last 30 seconds for a 25-11 lead at intermission.
The Chargers finished off the win with a hot-shooting fourth quarter, hitting 9-of-12 from the field.
Ryan Preston hit four threes and had a game-high 19 points for the Chargers, whose six-game winning streak includes the Summit Athletic Conference tournament title. Jalen Jackson added 11 points and a game-best seven rebounds.
DeKalb got 10 points from Connor Penrod and nine from Cole Richmond.
The Barons showed some moxie in the third quarter and cut into the Chargers’ lead briefly. Caleb Nixon hit two threes in the quarter, the second of which brought the Barons to within 36-24. But Carroll answered with a three on its next possession.
Evan Eshbach’s three at the buzzer made it 41-27 entering the fourth, when the Chargers cut loose with a 12-0 run in a span of just more than two minutes. Raymond Vollmer hit a three and also scored off a steal during that stretch.
In junior varsity play, the Chargers missed a three for the win at the buzzer as the Barons held on for a 32-30 victory. DaJuan Garrett had 11 points and Donnie Wiley scored nine for DeKalb.
