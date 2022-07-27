High Schools Angola sports passes available on sale to public starting next Thursday
ANGOLA — Angola High School will begin selling sports passes for the 2022-23 school year next week.
Parents and students will be able to purchase them starting Wednesday, while the general public will be able to purchase them the following day.
All passes are good for any athletic event at the high school not including postseason and Northeast Corner Conference tournament games and will be available for purchase and pickup in the athletic office.
• All Sports Pass — The All Sports Pass costs $60 for adults, $25 for students and $10 for senior citizens aged 65 and older residing in Steuben County with a valid ID.
• AHS/AMS Combo Passes — This pass is good for admission to all home sports events at Angola High School and Angola Middle School, excluding NECC tournament and postseason games. Prices are $75 for adults and $50 for students.
• Purple Pass — Purple Passes are $30 and are useable for any 10 events at the high school not including NECC tournaments and postseason games.
• Family Bundle — A new addition this year, the family bundle is not available with the AHS/AMS Combo Passes and are limited to immediate households of students at the high school. The price for the bundle is $200.
Single-game tickets for the season will cost $5 each.
College Baseball Trine awarded with ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Baseball Coaches Association announced Wednesday their annual Team Academic Excellence Award winners for the 2021-22 school year, with the Trine University program receiving the honer for the seventh straight season.
In order to be eligible for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, a team must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 during the 2021-22 academic calendar. 420 collegiate programs across all three NCAA divisions received this distinction.
College Women’s Lacrosse Eight Thunder players named to IWLCA Academic Honor Roll
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association unveiled on Wednesday the 2022 recipients of the Division III Academic Honor Roll, with eight members of the Trine University program making the list, the most the program has ever had in a single season.
The Thunder had one graduate student named to the Academic Honor Roll in Hannah Nelson. The five seniors named to the Honor Roll were Liv Ghent, Kortney Helm, Madison Howard, Jillian Rejczyk and Chloe Vruno, while juniors Ella Dougherty and Josie Prince were also recognized.
The IWLCA honored 1,099 student-athletes from 193 different institutions on the 2022 IWLCA Division III Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic grade point average of 3.5 or greater.
