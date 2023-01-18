OSSIAN — Both East Noble swim teams finished fourth and both DeKalb teams finished sixth in the Northeast 8 Conference Meet Saturday at Norwell High.
The Knights had 185 points on the girls’ side and 169 points in the boys’ meet. The Baron squads had 80 points in both meets.
Both Norwell teams won, and both Columbia City teams placed second.
In the girls’ meet, East Noble had two conference runners-up, senior Khloe Pankop in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 16.45 seconds and sophomore Jane Kitzmiller in diving with 221.15 points.
Meagan Kabrich finished third in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:39.82 and placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:07.05.
Amelia VanGessel was sixth in the 50 freestyle (28.42 seconds) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:13.64). Rylee David was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:16.47) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:17.55).
All three Knight relay teams placed fourth.
Senior Layla Cuautle had DeKalb’s best individual finish by placing fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.46. She was also eighth in the 200 individual medley in 2:42.42.
Junior Arabella Rogers was sixth in the 200 IM in 2:40.89 and eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.86.
In the boys’ meet, the Knights had a few events where they really excelled in with two guys placing high. The best one was the 100 breaststroke, where freshman Will Arnold was runner-up in 1:10.18 and sophomore teammate Ethan Jansen followed in third in 1:12.77.
In the 100 freestyle, Knight junior Hunter Cole was NE8 runner-up in 52.96. EN freshman Nate Cole was fifth in 54.12 seconds. Nate was third in the 50 free in 24.50 seconds, and Hunter was a hundredth of a second back in fourth.
In the 200 freestyle, EN went fourth and fifth with sophomore Dyllan Moses in fourth in 2:06.57 and junior Gianni Brown fifth in 2:08.14.
Arnold and Jansen were also solid in the 200 IM. Arnold was fourth in 2:22.70, and Jansen finished seventh in 2:30.54. EN was also fourth in the 200 medley relay with the Coles, Arnold and Moses.
Top finishes for DeKalb came from junior Gavin Richardson in third in the 100 backstroke (1:08.23), sophomore Trenton Getts in fourth in the 500 free (5:39.92) and junior Keagan Yarian in fifth in the breaststroke (1:14.69).
Getts was also seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.31.
All told from both EN teams, 41 season-best times and scores were set at the meet, and seven more times or scores were just off being season-bests, according to Knight coach Meredith Eakins on the program’s Twitter feed, @ENSWIMDIVE.
2023 Northeast 8 Conference Swim Meet
Saturday’s results
at Norwell High School, Ossian
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Norwell 363.5 points, 2. Columbia City 228, 3. Huntington North 196.5, 4. East Noble 185, 5. Bellmont 143, 6. DeKalb 80.
Event winners and local results
Diving — 1. Meredith (N) 302.05 points, 2. J. Kitzmiller (EN) 221.15, 5. A. Kitzmiller (EN) 160.65.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Norwell (Melcher, Reinhard, Krug, Meredith) 2:00.09, 4. EN (Burke, Pankop, Ry. David, A. VanGessel) 2:09.36, 6. DeKalb (Rogers, Cuautle, F. Edwards, Shipe) 2:14.84.
200 freestyle — 1. Oelschlager (CC) 2:07.61, 7. Ry. David (EN) 2:17.55, 9. N. Schroeder (EN) 2:21.79, 13. Gr. Marzion (EN) 2:31.18, 14. Shipe (D) 2:35.30, 17. Marzof (D) 2:59.85.
200 individual medley — 1. Krug (N) 2:26.57, 3. Kabrich (EN) 2:39.82, 6. Rogers (D) 2:40.89, 7. Burke (EN) 2:41.82, 8. Cuautle (D) 2:42.42, 12. Pankop (EN) 2:51.85.
50 freestyle — 1. Reich (HN) 26.25, 6. A. VanGessel (EN) 28.42, 11. Sparkman (EN) 31.11, 13. I. Brown (EN) 33.06, 14. Gentis (D) 42.89.
100 butterfly — 1. Carpenter (HN) 1:03.82, 6. Ry. David (EN) 1:15.47, 9. F. Edwards (D) 1:22.27, 12. Schooley (EN) 1:26.93, 13. LaRowe (EN) 1:27.42.
100 freestyle — 1. Meredith (N) 58.33, 11. Dean (EN) 1:08.02, 12. Gr. Marzion (EN) 1:08.81, 14. Sparkman (EN) 1:10.31, 15. Marzof (D) 1:23.69, 16. Gentis (D) 1:42.99.
500 freestyle — 1. Varga (CC) 5:59.06, 4. Kabrich (EN) 6:07.05, 8. N. Schroeder (EN) 6:19.18, 11. Shipe (D) 6:42.44, 15. Lash (EN) 7:21.54.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Huntington North (Carpenter, Kalhoefer, Houser, Reich) 1:47.83, 4. EN (Pankop, Gr. Marzion, N. Schroeder, Kabrich) 1:59.75, 5. DeKalb (Cuautle, F. Edwards, Rogers, Shipe) 2:01.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Carpenter (HN) 1:03.18, 7. A. VanGessel (EN) 1:13.64, 8. Rogers (D) 1:14.86, 11. Dean (EN) 1:28.30.
100 breaststroke — 1. E. Johnson (CC) 1:14.88, 2. Pankop (EN) 1:16.45, 5. Cuautle (D) 1:22.46, 7. F. Edwards (D) 1:27.30, 10. Beitz (EN) 1:32.27, 13. Swary (EN) 1:39.86.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Norwell (Coyne, Fraze, Melcher, Page) 4:04.24, 4. EN (Burke, Ry. David, Kabrich, A. VanGessel) 4:17.95.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Norwell 319 points, 2. Columbia City 244, 3. Huntington North 188, 4. East Noble 169, 5. Bellmont 147, 6. DeKalb 80.
Event winners and local results
Diving — 1. Mankey (B) 569.15 points.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Norwell (Reidenbach III, K. Meredith, Peterson, Segovia) 1:45.72, 4. EN (N. Cole, Arnold, H. Cole, Moses) 1:52.54, 6. DeKalb (G. Richardson, A. Stuckey, Getts, K. Yarian) 2:08.47.
200 freestyle — 1. Shipman (CC) 1:56.75, 4. Moses (EN) 2:06.57, 5. G. Brown (EN) 2:08.14, 10. G. Richardson (D) 2:15.98, 12. K. Yarian (D) 2:23.84, 16. McNamara (EN) 2:51.74.
200 IM — 1. S. Varga (CC) 2:09.34, 4. Arnold (EN) 2:22.70, 7. Jansen (EN) 2:30.54.
50 freestyle — 1. R. Segovia (N) 24.28, 3. N. Cole (EN) 24.50, 4. H. Cole (EN) 24.51, 14. A. Stuckey (D) 32.36, 15. Walter (EN) 33.34.
100 butterfly — 1. Peterson (N) 55.75, 7. Getts (D) 1:03.31, 12. Koons (EN) 1:15.95.
100 freestyle — 1. Reidenbach III (N) 50.05, 2. H. Cole (EN) 52.96, 5. N. Cole (EN) 54.12, 9. Moses (EN) 55.99, 15. A. Stuckey (D) 1:15.56.
500 freestyle — 1. Shipman (CC) 5:22.28, 4. Getts (D) 5:39.92, 7. G. Brown (EN) 5:53.75.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Columbia City (Hunter, S. Varga, Shipman, Bergman) 1:36.13, 5. EN (Jansen, Ga. Marzion, Koons, G. Brown) 1:51.62, 6. DeKalb (K. Yarian, A. Stuckey, G. Richardson, Getts) 1:53.55.
100 backstroke — 1. Reidenbach III (N) 58.70, 3. G. Richardson (D) 1:08.23, 9. Ga. Marzion (EN) 1:14.61, 12. Koons (EN) 1:20.44, 13. McNamara (EN) 1:24.46.
100 breaststroke — 1. K. Meredith (N) 1:06.92, 2. Arnold (EN) 1:10.18, 3. Jansen (EN) 1:12.77, 5. K. Yarian (D) 1:14.69, 13. Walter (EN) 2:01.26.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Norwell (Graft, K. Meredith, Singleton, Reidenbach III) 3:41.14.
