The 2021 boys soccer season featured plenty of high-quality play on an individual level and at the team level.
That is represented in the 2021 KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Soccer Team with West Noble senior Henry Torres taking Prep of the Year honors, and Westview coach Jamie Martin earning the Coach of the Year award.
Both Torres and Martin are multiple winners of their respective award. Torres won the Prep of the Year award in 2019, and it’s the third time Martin has been the Coach of the Year. He won it last season and in 2016 as the Westview girls coach.
Before his senior season, Torres was near the all-time goal scoring record at West Noble. He went out and smashed that record, scoring 46 times during the 2021 season and setting a new record of 131 career goals.
On Sept. 21, Torres broke the school goal scoring record against Prairie Heights. Torres scored two goals in the first half, which put him at 118 career goals, surpassing the mark of 117 set by Uriel A. Macias in 2016.
Torres ended up with 28 goals and eight assists during 2020, 31 goals and five assists in 2019 and as a freshman, he finished with 26 goals and three assists.
He was also named third team All-State by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, first team all-district and was a first team All-Northeast Corner Conference pick.
Torres led the Chargers to a Class 2A regional runner-up finish, a sectional championship, the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title and a share of the NECC regular season title with Class 1A state finalist Westview.
Martin led the Westview boys to their first state championship this season. The Warriors defeated defending state champs Providence 4-2 in overtime to win the Class 1A state title.
The Warriors were thrilling at every stage of the tournament. In the sectional, regional, semi-state and state championship matches, Westview scored a total of eight goals in the last 10 minutes of regulation and overtime. Also, during those same matches, the Warriors had the lead for less than 17 minutes in regulation.
After clinching the title, Martin repeated what he said earlier in the week at the state finals about the heart, character and persistence of his team.
“They just don’t quit,” Martin said. “It’s gotta be dramatic. I don’t get it. It’s so much sweeter when it happens then.”
Here’s the rest of the 20th KPC All-Area Boys Soccer Team:
Teague Misner, So., Westview
Misner scored the lone goal of the sectional championship match against rival Bethany Christian with less than five minutes left in regulation. He also scored the fourth goal in the 1A state final. Misner finished with 32 goals and 11 assists.
Gramm Egli, Sr., Westview
Egli controlled the midfield for the Warriors but was also a capable goal scorer. He led the team with 22 assists and eight goals. Egli earned the C. Eugene Cato Mental Attitude Award after the Class 1A state championship match.
Jadon Yoder, Sr., Westview
Yoder scored both goals in regulation in the 1A state final for the Warriors. He finished with 19 goals and five assists.
Carson Brown, So, Westview
At the Kokomo Semi-State against No. 1 Park Tudor, Brown scored the game-winner with less than three minutes left in overtime. He ended up with a final tally of eight goals and three assists.
Braden Eash, Jr., Westview
Eash was part of the Warrior back line that was stout during its run to the state title. He was a piece of the defense that allowed 32 goals and had nine shutouts.
Alex Yoder, Sr., Westview
Yoder was the goalkeeper for the Warriors. He was credited with nine shutouts, allowed 32 goals and made 115 saves.
Saleh Omar, Sr., Westview
Omar was another integral part of the Warrior back line. He was a part of the defense that allowed 32 goals and had nine shutouts.
Eric Galarza, Sr., West Noble
Galarza did a little bit of everything for the high-powered Charger offense. He finished the 2021 season with 13 goals and 22 assists.
Julio Macias, Sr., West Noble
Macias, who is committed to be a placekicker for the Purdue University football team, used his leg strength to score quite a few goals. He was also very good at scoring off set pieces. He finished with 10 goals and 10 assists.
Diego Flores, Sr., West Noble
Flores was a solid defender for the Chargers. He was on the back line that allowed 36 goals to opposing teams. He was a great leader for West Noble and was a speedy defender that was tough to beat in one-on-one situations.
Alex Liera, Jr., West Noble
Liera played in the midfield for the Chargers, which isn’t his natural position, but he sacrificed for the betterment of the team. In that role, he finished with seven goals and 10 assists.
Brian Diaz, Sr., West Noble
Diaz was another really good midfielder for West Noble. He gave opposing defenders problems all season and wasn’t afraid to look to the goal and score. He ended up with seven goals and 12 assists.
Isaac Burns, Sr., Prairie Heights
Burns did a lot scoring for the Panthers. He set a program record for goals in a season with 34. He also added three assists. Burns became Prairie Heights’ all-time leader in career goals at 42.
A.J. Hersel, Sr., Angola
Hersel finished his career with the Hornets by scoring as many goals as he possibly could. The Angola senior scored in nearly every game and a lot of the time he had multiple goals.
Carric Joachim, Jr., DeKalb
Joachim was a first team All-Northeast 8 Conference selection after he helped the Barons turn the program in a positive direction. He led the team with 21 goals and four assists. He also played in the Indiana Elite North-South games.
Nate Fillenwarth, Jr., DeKalb
Fillenwarth had 12 goals and six assists for the Barons this season. He was a second team All-NE8 selection and made the ISCA Academic All-State team. He also played in the Indiana Elite North-South games.
Jace Benson, Sr., DeKalb
Benson was another Baron to play in the Indiana Elite North-South games. He scored 14 goals and two assists this past season. Benson was also an All-NE8 second team selection.
Luke Carnahan, Sr., Lakewood Park
Carnahan faced a lot of action in a short amount of time this season for the Panthers. He made 113 saves in only 10 matches. Carnahan ended up with 186 career saves. Both marks are program records.
Chase Leech, So., Garrett
Leech was the top player for the Railroaders this season. He used his speed and toughness to score a team-high 12 goals and six assists.
The All-Area honorable mentions are Central Noble’s Ryan Schroeder and Aidan Dreibelbis, Prairie Heights’ Sam Zolman, Westview’s Abder Alrasheed and Mohamed Aamer, Garrett’s Jasen Bailey and Brayden Kennedy, Lakewood Park’s Gabe Hallam and Weston Roth, East Noble’s Nick Klein, and DeKalb’s Alden Lewis and Korbin Gillian.
