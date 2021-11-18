AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s girls refused to turn it down a notch against Southern Wells Thursday, and made it a frustrating night for the visiting Raiders.
The Panthers contested every shot and almost every pass. They had a hand in 22 turnovers by the guests, several of which became scoring opportunities in a 63-45 victory.
Southern Wells (2-5) cut into the lead late, outscoring the Panthers 16-1 over the last 3 1/2 minutes with the issue long decided. Lakewood Park (2-4) had led 53-27 after three and 60-29 at one point in the final stanza.
Frannie Talarico had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the Panthers’ second straight win, and Ava McGrade had 18 points and five boards. Sam Hartz had six rebounds and Jade Carnahan made five assists.
Lakewood Park was 7-of-26 from three, with Talarico hitting three and McGrade and Grace Kamleiter both hitting two.
The Panthers did all that with starting guard Maddi Beck unavailable due to injury.
“We’re growing, we’re getting better,” Lakewood Park coach Jared Estep said. “We were missing a varsity starter tonight and we responded to that adversity.”
Riley Tappy and Kamryn Leas both had 13 points to lead the Raiders.
Lakewood Park limited Southern Wells to one three-pointer over a span of 10 minutes in the first half. The Panthers went on a 15-0 run which included two buckets from Grace Merkel and a three-pointer and a putback from Talarico. They led 27-12 before the Raiders finally knocked the lid off with another three-pointer.
“That’s what we want our identity to be, defense,” Estep said. “We’d like to keep people under 30. We gave up a little more than I’d like. You just can’t be satisfied. I’m happy we got the win.”
The third quarter brought more of the same, with a 10-1 burst by the Panthers stretching the margin to 45-20. Kamleiter hit both of her threes during that stretch.
The junior varsity teams played a half. Lakewood Park won 20-19 on a three-pointer by Campbell Warner with two seconds left. Sullivan Nolot had 10 to lead the Panthers and Warner finished with seven.
