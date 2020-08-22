Volleyball
Carroll defeats Barons
WATERLOO — Carroll defeated DeKalb in three games Thursday. Scores were 25-13, 25-17, 25-19.
Paige Snider had six kills, seven digs and three assisted blocks for the Barons (1-1) Paige Pettis had four kills and five digs, and Hope Moring had four kills and nine assists.
Lillie Cserep had seven assists and seven digs, and Aiva Ring had three aces and four digs. Kaila Barkhaus had six digs and Brenna Spangler had four total blocks.
Cougars down Lions
BREMEN — Central Noble defeated Bremen 3-1 on Thursday.
The Cougars were led by Casey Hunter and Bridgette Gray with seven kills each. Gray also had six aces, and Hunter added five.
Jenica Berkes finished with 22 assists, and Macy Coney led the team with 20 digs. Amy Spencer added 12 digs, and Kyndal Pease finished with nine.
Panthers blank Legends
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights beat North Side in straight sets on Thursday.
The Panthers won 25-10, 25-6, 27-25.
The junior varsity squad also swept the Legends, 2-0.
Boys Tennis
Saints hand Barons first loss Thursday
WATERLOO — Bishop Dwenger handed DeKalb its first loss of the season Thursday, winning 4-1 at the Baron courts.
Krue Nagel provided DeKalb’s point at No. 3 singles, winning 6-4, 6-2 over Remy Miller. The Barons had won their first three matches of the season.
Andrew Nuerge outlasted Landon Holwerda 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Adam Yaggy won 6-0, 6-0 over Jack McComb at No. 2 singles.
Both Dwenger doubles victories came by 6-0, 6-1 scores, with Brayden LePan and Ricky Nill defeating Aidan Wissing and Elijah Ehmke at No. 1, and Jacob Schraeder and Andy Rooney beating Kaine Smith and Kiefer Nagel at No. 2.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 6-0. Owen Holwerda won 8-1 over Ben Hoffman, Wyatt Derrow defeated Ben Sarrazine 8-2, Grant Stuckey downed Brady Meyer 8-3 and Shiloh Higgins was a 6-2 winner over Brody Meyer in singles competition.
DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team of Josh Allen and Grant Fetter won 8-1 over Logan Thompson and John Paul O’Brian, Tyler DeWitt and Matt Beckmann won 8-5 over Daniel Bogle and Julien Tippman at No. 2 doubles.
Girls Soccer
Barons shut out Hornets
ANGOLA — DeKalb recorded its second shutout of the season with a 7-0 win over Angola Thursday.
Jaylin Carroll scored a hat trick, and Hope Lewis, Riley Exford, Grace Snyder and Maddison Linker each had one goal.
Sydney Mansfield was in goal for the shutout.
Boys Soccer
Heights lose to ECA
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost 3-0 to Elkhart Christian Academy on Thursday.
