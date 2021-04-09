WATERLOO — Jacob Nusbaum seems to have found the perfect fit to continue his education.
The DeKalb senior has committed to play Esports for Manchester University, where he plans to study accounting.
“I really enjoyed their accounting program,” Nusbaum said. “They’re one of the best in the nation, and they’re fairly close by.
“They mentioned Esports when I was looking there. They mentioned there was a scholarship, and I got to know the coach.”
Nusbaum said he’s felt some pressure lifted by having his college decision made.
“It’s really nice not to have to think about it anymore, just have it done and over with and know where I’m going,” he said.
Nusbaum said he learned Esports from his brothers, and also plays Esports at DeKalb. A team of five remotely plays the video game “League of Legends” against teams from other schools. Teams join in a voice call so they can communicate during the games. A match is best of 3 games.
“You get to meet new people, you get to have fun with friends, you can play a competitive game together from anywhere,” Nusbaum said.
He’s helped DeKalb to a successful season so far with a 7-3 record as of Friday. The Barons have a chance to move into the top 20 teams among those in the Eastern and Central time zones.
Nusbaum was an original member of DeKalb’s team when it formed four years ago.
“He’s been one of our veteran players and has been quite a vocal leader for our team,” said DeKalb Esports coach Anthony Miller. “It’s been cool to see him with some newer players and help mold them into strong team competitors.
“I’m not looking forward to have to find a support player next year when Jacob doesn’t come back. He’s been super flexible in what we’ve asked him to do and that’s been a benefit for the team.”
Manchester Esports director Garrett Schieferstein liked what he saw in Nusbaum right away.
“We played a few games, and talked with he and his dad about the game and his academic goals,” Schieferstein said. “Based on his personality and game experience he’s a good fit for our team. He’s a great fit for the university both from an Esports perspective and an academic perspective.”
Manchester is part of the Collegiate of League of Legends, which includes around 120 schools and is sponsored by manufacturer Riot Games. The company gives out scholarship money to top players.
The Spartans also play in the Great Lakes Esports Conference, which includes schools of similar size to Manchester in Indiana and Ohio.
“We keep the kids busy, a lot of competition, a lot of practices,” Schieferstein said. “It’s like joining another conventional sport. You still have the same leadership, communication, opportunity you would have in traditional athletics, just not as much moving around.”
