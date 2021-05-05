FREELAND, Mich. — Six Trine University football players were selected to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team, and Eastside High School graduate Aaron Dean was among five more Thunder gridders to earn all-conference Second Team honors.
The All-MIAA football teams were announced on Wednesday.
Making the All-MIAA First Team for Trine were senior offensive linemen Noah Meeker and Nicholas LaFountain, sophomore running back Xaine Kirby, sophomore linebacker Kyle Naif, junior defensive back Keysean Amison and senior placekicker Ryan Hibbets.
Meeker and LaFountain were part of a offensive line that helped the Thunder lead the MIAA in rushing at 175.6 yards per game and finish second in the conference in scoring offense at 33.2 points per game.
Kirby was second in the MIAA in rushing with 458 yards on the ground. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns. He had a collegiate career-high 166 yards with two touchdowns in the Thunder’s 33-23 home win over Adrian on March 27.
Naif had 20 tackles, including 16 solos, which was second on the Trine team. He also had two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
Amison was second on the team in total tackles with 27 (15 solos, 12 assists). He also had an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Hibbets had 25 points this 2020-21 year. Two of six field goals were over 40 yards. His season-high was 48 yards in Trine’s victory at Olivet on April 17.
Hibbets has the five longest field goals in program history, including the school record from 53 yards out. He scored 47 points in his Thunder career, 13 field goals and eight extra points.
Also in 2020-21, Hibbets averaged 59.2 yards per kickoff with 10 touchbacks.
Dean was joined on the All-MIAA Second Team by four Trine teammates: junior defensive back Angel Sanchez, sophomore quarterback Alex Price, freshman receiver Connor Arthur and freshman defensive lineman Jamon Gibson.
Dean led the Thunder in pass breakups with four. He blocked an Adrian field goal attempt and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown in Trine’s season-opening 44-27 victory on Oct. 3.
Dean also had 13 tackles, including nine solos, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Sanchez had 17 tackles, including 10 solos, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
Price completed 61-of-111 passes for 1,000 yards and threw six touchdown passes. He also rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. He had a collegiate career-high 331 yards passing at Olivet on April 17.
Arthur caught 11 passes for 212 yards and a team-leading three receiving touchdowns. Gibson made 10 tackles, including five solos, and a pass breakup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.