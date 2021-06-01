ANGOLA — With two big nights of racing the Angola Motorsport Speedway opened its 2021 season this past weekend with 10 different winners in five divisions.
The opening weekend doubleheader feature the track’s five weekly divisions the EverageAuto.com late models, R.L McCoy modifiers, VORE’s Welding & Steel street stocks, Perkins Septic & Drain mini-stocks and Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drives. The Michiana Vintage Racers and the Vintage American Race Cars were also on hand showing off their cars.
Taking home wins in the late model division was Tommy Cook and Scott Hantz. Jason Timmerman and Johnathon Gatton took home wins in the modified division, Tristan Crago and Rick Rinehart in the street stock division, Kevin Mertz and Mike Richardson in the mini-stock division and Mark Mason and Chip Heintzelman in the front-wheel drive division.
Heintzelman set a new track record in the front-wheel drive division qualifying with a time of 16.527 seconds.
The five weekly racing divisions will be back in action this Saturday night along with the GLS Mini Cup cars. Racing begins weekly at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
EverageAuto.com Late Model Feature results
1.) Tommy Cook, 2.) Evan Park, 3.) Brandon Barcus, 4.) Zach Henderson, 5.) Dan Leeck, 6.) Jeremy Wallen, 7.) Paige Rogers, 8.) Oliver Fitzwater, 9.) Kole Elkins, 10.) Randy Cook, 11.) George Anspaugh, 12.) Elliot Castle, 13.) Aaron Lee, 14.) Nash Engdahl, 15.) James Thompson, 16.) Tony Dager, 17.) Austin May.
R.L McCoy Modified Feature results
1.) Jason Timmerman, 2.) Johnathon Gatton, 3.) Al Berry, 4.) Stephen Minich Jr., 5.) Kevin Gunkel, 6.) John Gatton Jr., 7.) Mike Bufink, 8.) Jordan Gatton, 9.) Steven Shlater Jr., 10.) Russ Miller, 11.) Joey Pease, 12.) Blake Dager, 13.) Tim Miller, 14.) James Snyder, 15.) Derek Winebrenner, 16.) Connor Landis, 17.) Branson Mast, 18.) Brandon Pulver, 19.) Erik Schaeffer, 20.) Ralph Baxter Jr., 21.) Scott Moyer, 22.) Cam Schoeck.
VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock Feature results
1.) Tristan Crago, 2.) Scott Whetzel, 3.) Brad Whetzel, 4.) Zach Henderson, 5.) Travis Kyle, 6.) Rick Rinehart, 7.) Eliot Castle, 8.) Johnny Magee, 9.) John Gibson, 10.) Roy Barroquillo, 11.) Hunter King, 12.) Gavin Dubois, 13.) Tavvin Kyle, 14.) Luke Tuttle.
Perkins Septic & Drain Mini-Stock Feature results
1.) Mike Richardson, 2.) Cliff Bennett, 3.) Kevin Mertz, 4.) Chad Minnix, 5.) Justin DuBois, 6.) Brad McBride, 7.) Brad Daler, 8.) Jeff Phibbs, 9.) Jeremy Huff, 10.) Josh Osborne, 11.) Matt Landis, 12.) Matt Morton, 13.) Dylan Huffman, 14.) Jordan Hug, 15.) Jerry Slone, 16.) John Puff.
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-Wheel Drive Feature results
1.) Mark Mason, 2.) Brandon Barcus, 3.) Jerry Manns, 4.) Ashley Chalfant, 5.) Mike Riehms, 6.) Derek Simmon, 7.) Kyle Heintzelman, 8.) Tyler Steury, 9.) Todd Nowicki, 10.) Kory Fugate, 11.) Warren Barrand, 12.) Bruce Foulk, 13.) Art Hakes, 14.) John Chilcote, 15.) Bobby Blum, 16.) Tom Minich, 17.) Lee Ann Swonger, 18.) Tony Barcus, 19.) Austin White, 20.) Zach Williams.
Sunday, May 30
EverageAuto.com Late Model Feature results
1.) Scott Hantz, 2.) Evan Park, 3.) Chad Richardson, 4.) Tommy Cook, 5.) Dan Leeck, 6.) Zach Henderson, 7.) Jeremy Wallen, 8.) Austin May, 9.) Oliver Fitzwater, 10.) Kole Elkins, 11.) Nash Engdahl, 12.) George Anspaugh, 13.) James Thompson, 14.) Schott Whetzel, 15.) Aaron Lee, 16.) Donny Mangun.
R.L. McCoy Modified Feature results
1.) Johnathon Gatton, 2.) Stephen Minich, 3.) Scott Moyer, 4.) John Gearhart, 5.) Jason Timmerman, 6.) Al Berry, 7.) Steve Shlater Jr., 8.) Connor Landis, 9.) Tony Dager, 10.) Jordan Gatton, 11.) Brandon Pulber, 12.) Craig Mann, 13.) Mike Bufink, 14.) Ralph Baxter, 15.) Joey Pease, 16.) Hunter Wilkinson, 17.) John Gatton Jr.
VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock Feature results
1.) Rick Rinehart, 2.) Brad Whetzel, 3.) Scott Whetzel, 4.) Zach Henderson, 5.) Johnny Magee, 6.) Roy Barroquillo, 7.) Eliott Castle, 8.) Tristan Cargo
Perkins Septic & Drain Mini-Stock Feature results
1.) Kevin Mertz, 2.) Cliff Bennett, 3.) Justin DuBois, 4.) Tracy Thompson, 5.) Art Smith, 6.) Chad Minnix, 7.) Jeff Phibbs, 8.) Matt Morton, 9.) John Osborne, 10.) Mike Richardson, 11.) Matt Landis, 12.) Jeremy Huff, 13.) Jordan Hug, 14.) Dylan Huffman, 15.) Andrew Jones.
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-Wheel Drive Feature results
1.) Chip Heintzelman, 2.) Tom Minich, 3.) Ashley Chalfant, 4.) Tyler Steury, 5.) John Chilcote, 6.) Derek Simon, 7.) Kyle Heintzelman, 8.) Warren Barrand, 9.) Chris Marmon, 10.) Bruce Foulk, 11.) Nathen Goodman, 12.) Joseph Ross, 13.) Jerry Manns, 14.) Kory Fugate, 15.) Zack Williams, 16.) Austin White.
