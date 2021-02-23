Prep Diving
EN’s Fleck ends season in regional
VALPARAISO — East Noble junior Owen Fleck was 18th out of 20 boys in the Valparaiso Diving Regional Tuesday night.
Fleck scored 203.3 points in his final meet of the season.
The top six divers scored in the 400s, led by regional champion Zach Ramacci from Lake Central with 489.4 points.
Prep Gymnastics
Hornets win regular season finale
COLDWATER, Mich. — Angola ended its regular season by defeating Coldwater 142.425-132.425 Monday night.
Michigan high school rules count the top four varsity scores on each apparatus toward the team score. If the meet was played by Indiana prep rules, where only the top three scores on each apparatus count toward the team score, The Hornets defeated the Cardinals 109.125-100.7.
Angola senior Emma Schoenherr was all-around medalist with 36.425. She was second on the floor exercise (9.2), uneven bars (9.1) and the balance beam (9.1).
Hornet junior Ashtyn Evans won the uneven bars (9.65), on the floor (9.4) and the vault (9.35) and was second all-around with 35.825. Senior Haley Hilyard won the beam with 9.175.
Angola will be in the Wawasee Sectional on Saturday.
Angola 142.425, Coldwater 132.425
Vault: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.35, 2. Wilkinson (A) 9.25, 3. Schoenherr (A) 9.025, 4. Hantz (CW) 8.5, 5. Travelbee (CW) 8.435, 6. Boyce (CW) 8.35.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.65, 2. Schoenherr (A) 9.1, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.65, 4. Travelbee (CW) 8.625, 5. Hilyard (A) 8.375, 9. Dudek (CW) 8.05.
Balance Beam: 1. Hilyard (A) 9.175, 2. Schoenherr (A) 9.1, 3. Travelbee (CW) 8.85, 4. Calhoun (CW) 8.775, 5. K. Stoy (A) 8.75, 6. Wilkinson (A) 8.525.
Floor Exercise: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.4, 2. Schoenherr (A) 9.2, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.7, 4. Hantz (CW) 8.525, 5. Travelbee (CW) 8.475, 6t. Schoch (CW) and Boyce (CW) 8.3.
All-Around: 1. Schoenherr (A) 36.425, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 35.825, 3. Wilkinson (A) 35.125, 4. Travelbee (CW) 34.275, 5. Calhoun (CW) 32.875, 6. Hantz (CW) 31.85.
Boys Basketball
3 area guys nominated for weekly award
Central Noble’s Connor Essegian, Churubusco’s Jackson Paul and Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager were named top nominees in District 1 from last week for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award.
College Basketball EN graduate Cox honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore forward and East Noble High School graduate Brent Cox was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Cox scored a collegiate career-high 23 points in the Thunder’s 73-67 victory at Hope Saturday in Trine’s lone game last week. He shot 8-of-16 from the floor and made 7-of-10 free throws, and also grabbed six rebounds.
College Track & Field Trine’s Livingston received weekly awards
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University freshman Haley Livingston was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Livingston led the Thunder to victory in the conference jamboree held in Angola in Saturday. The Fort Worth, Texas, native set a new school record indoors in the long jump with a winning leap of 16 feet, 8.5 inches. She also won the triple jump (32-3.75) and the 60-meter hurdles in 9.62 seconds.
The long jump leap was the best in the MIAA so far this season. He 60 hurdles run is the second fastest in the conference so far.
College Baseball Lakeland graduate Frost honored by Crossroads League
FORT WAYNE — University of Saint Francis freshman and Lakeland High School graduate Hunter Frost was named Crossroads League Pitcher of the week.
Frost pitched a complete game victory in his collegiate debut against Thomas More, Kentucky, Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. He allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and one walk in the Cougars’ 3-1 victory over the Saints in the first game of a doubleheader.
Other former area standouts have helped Saint Francis to a 5-2 start to its season.
Drew Grossman from Lakeland has played in all seven games and is hitting .308 (4-13) with a doubles, triple, two runs scored and a run batted in. Chase Franz from Eastside is hitting 2-for-8 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Sophomore Alec Brunson from DeKalb has started in all seven games in left field and has five walks, three hits, three runs batted in.
