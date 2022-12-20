ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated defeated Wartburg (Iowa) 60-56 in the 2022 Basketball Destinations Classic Tuesday afternoon at Eckerd College.
The victory gave Thunder coach Andy Rang his 100th coaching win at Trine. Rang joins Cindy DeRocher (240 wins from 1988-2000) as the only two coaches in program history to win 100 games. Rang is 100-18 about midway through his fifth season as the Thunder’s women’s basketball coach.
On Tuesday, Trine, ranked 15th in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll released on Tuesday, outscored Wartburg 8-3 over the final 4 minutes, 37 seconds after Lauren Donlea made a layup to put the Knights up 53-52 with 4:57 left in the second half.
Katie Tate made a layup to put the Thunder ahead 54-53 with 4:37 to play. Then sophomore Sidney Wagner made the next two baskets, including a jumper to put Trine up 58-53 with 2:40 left. Sam Underhill made a layup off an assist from Wagner to complete Trine’s 8-0 run which gave it a 60-53 lead with 1:49 left.
Sierra Hinds had 19 points off the bench to lead the Thunder, including five three-pointers. She also had three rebounds and two steals.
Wagner and Underhill each had 15 points for Trine (9-2). Underhill also had 11 rebounds and a blocked shot. Wagner also had six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
Jaedon Murphy had 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Wartburg. Sara Faber had 17 points.
The Thunder’s next game is against No. 21 Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a semifinal contest of DePauw’s Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.
Wagner was named United States Basketball Writers Association Division III National Player of the Week on Tuesday for last week’s efforts, which included scoring a collegiate career-high 29 points in the Thunder’s 76-64 win at then top-ranked Hope on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.