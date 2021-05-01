Prep Girls Tennis
Knights defeat Barons
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble earned three two-set wins in a 4-1 victory over rival DeKalb Friday night.
Lauren Blythe at No. 3 singles was the lone Baron to pick up a win.
East Noble 4, DeKalb 1
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynheir (EN) def. Ella Cruz (D) 6-1, 6-2. 2. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Alli Burton (D) 6-4, 6-2. 3. Lauren Blythe (D) def. Kasi Shire (EN) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Bella Brunson-Maddie Hickman (D) 6-3, 6-1. 2. Dorothy Tipton-Kya Mosley (EN) def. Evie Pepple-Kenlee Dick (D) 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-5.
Warriors swept by Goshen
GOSHEN — Westview fell to 5-3 on the season with a 5-0 loss at Goshen Friday.
The Warriors pushed the RedHawks to three sets at two of the positions but still came up short.
Goshen 5, Westview 0
Singles: 1. Lucy Kramer (G) def. Paige Riegsecker (WV) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. 2. Mara Schrock (G) def. Maddie Stults (WV) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. 3. Sarah Harmelink (G) def. Nicole Miller (WV) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2.
Double: 1. Joya Drentn-Kathryn Detwiler (G) def. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) 6-2, 6-2. 2. Abril Diaz-Tori Barkey (G) def. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) 6-2, 6-3.
Angola defeats PH
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Friday. The Hornets are 6-0 overall.
Angola won all five matches in straight sets.
In singles, Elina Locane won at No. 1, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 player Ellie Aldred won 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 girl Brea Harris won 6-1, 6-0.
The Hornets won the junior varsity dual 6-0.
Prep Baseball Eagles down Hornets in NECC consolation
CHURUBUSCO — Evan Snyder went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs batted in and three runs scored to lead Churubusco to a 16-5 win in five innings over Angola Friday in an Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game.
Snyder also picked up the win on the mound with four strikeouts, three earned runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. Blake Shepler tossed the final 2 2/3 innings and struck out two.
Keenan Hendricks had double and three RBIs in the win for the Eagles, and Seth Abel and Cal Ostrowski each had two hits and two RBIs.
For the Hornets, Dawson Gorrell went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Tucker Hasselman had a pair of doubles.
LPC loses to Leo
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Leo 11-1 Friday. The game went the full seven innings.
Freshman Gabe Dager scored the loen Panther run. Freshman Kayden Kirtley had two hits for LPC.
Prep Softball Fremont downs Barons
FREMONT — Fremont defeated DeKalb 14-3 in five innings Friday at Vistula Park.
Eagle freshman Sydney Hinchliffe pitched a complete game two-hitter and stuck out three. Offensively, she had two hits and drove in three runs.
Kate Gannon had two hits and two RBIs for Fremont (5-9). Khloe Glendening drew three walks.
Jayla Brown had two hits and Delaney Cox walked two times for the Barons.
JV Baseball Knights blank Bruins
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble junior varsity team improved to 5-3 with a 14-0 win over Northrop Friday.
Tyson Reinbold led the way with two hits and four runs batted in. Keegan Corbin, Drake Bruce, Owen Ritchie and Cody Biddle each added a pair of hits for the Knights.
Ritchie tossed 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and four walks. Easton Brown finished the final two outs and had one putout.
M.S. Track Lakeland teams top Heights, Oak Farm
LAGRANGE — Lakeland won both three-team meets on Wednesday over Prairie Heights and Oak Farm Montessori.
The Lakers got past the Panthers in the girls’ meet, 70.5-66.5. Oak Farm had 10 points.
In the boys’ meet, Lakeland had 69 and 2/3 points. Heights was second with 53 and 5/6 points, followed by Oak Farm with 15.5.
In the girls’ meet, Abriana Satterfield won the 100-meter dash and anchored the Lakers’ winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay teams.
Ella Coney won the 100 and 200 hurdles races for the Panthers. Laila Stuckey won the 800 for Oak Farm.
In the boys’ meet, Sean Conley won the 100 and 200 dashes for Lakeland anchored the winning 4-by-100 relay team.
Individual event winners for Prairie Heights were Dyllan Prater in the long jump, Walker McCrea in the 400 and Logan Melson in the 200 hurdles. Oak Farm’s EJ Sullivan won the 1,600.
GIRLS
Lakeland 70.5, Prairie Heights 66.5,
Oak Farm Montessori 10
Event winners: 100 — Satterfield (LL) 13.4. 200 — Mondragon (LL) 31. 400 — Ay. Kyle (PH) 1:15.3. 800 — Stuckey (OF) 2:55. 1,600 — Lewis (PH) 6:44. 4x100 relay — Lakeland (Mondragon, Ryan, Targgart, Satterfield) 58. 4x400 relay — Lakeland (VanKoevering, Maguire, Targgart, Satterfield) 5:08. 100 hurdles — Coney (PH) 19.1. 200 hurdles — Coney (PH) 35.2. High jump — A. Wagler (PH) 4-4. Long jump — Satterfield (LL) 14-7.5. Shot put — Derbyshire (PH) 28-11. Discus — A. Thompson (LL) 73-9. Pole vault — A. Schackow (LL) 5-6.
BOYS
Lakeland 69 2/3, Prairie Heights 53 5/6,
Oak Farm Montessori 15.5
Event winners: 100 — Conley (LL) 11.8. 200 — Conley (LL) time N/A. 400 — W. McCrea (PH) 1:03.1. 800 — Jaeger (LL) 2:22.9. 1,600 — Sullivan (OF) 5:31. 4x100 relay — Lakeland (Luke Yoder, C. Edsall, Hoenstein, Conley) 51. 4x400 relay — Lakeland (C. Edsall, Huppenthal, Feller, Luke Yoder) 4:24.5. 110 hurdles — Luke Yoder (LL) 18.6. 200 hurdles — L. Melson (PH) 31. High jump — 1t. Luke Yoder (LL), Naylor (LL) and Lane Yoder (PH) height N/A. Long jump — Prater (PH) 15-2.5. Shot put — Hoenstein (LL) 33-2. Discus — Huppenthal (LL) 102-9.
NFL Football Colts draft Odeyingbo
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts continued beefing up their defensive line, selecting defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night at No. 54 overall.
They might have to wait to see what kind of impact the 6-foot-5, 285-pound makes.
Odeyingbo finished his career with 12 sacks and had a team-high eight tackles for loss, including 5 1/2 sacks, in eight games last season. He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020 and his stock appeared to be ascending.
