WATERLOO — DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey felt his team developed depth in the offseason after often playing only five players for much of the time last year.
The Barons needed it Friday with one of their top weapons, Ashley Cox, drawing two fouls in 42 seconds to start the game. Other players stepped up with key plays to get the Barons a three-point lead at the half, and Cox returned to score 17 points in the second half as DeKalb pulled away to a 53-33 girls basketball win.
DeKalb (2-0) defeated the Lakers for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Lakeland got 17 points from Peyton Hartsough in its season opener. She scored 11 in the first quarter, including three threes, but the Barons buckled down to give her only six more the rest of the night, three on a wild, off-balance, bad-angle three-pointer out of the corner as the first-half buzzer sounded.
“We had some juniors step up,” Baron coach Noah Stuckey said. “We had some people hit some big shots without Ashley in there. The second half, Ashley scores 17. She’s a game-changer.
“It was awesome, a lot of fun.”
The Lakers created opportunities inside with their superior size, but missed several shots close in. The rest of the lineup combined for just 16 points.
“Couldn’t get them to fall. We missed a lot of layups,” Laker coach Dale Gearheart said. “We didn’t match their defensive intensity or their offensive intensity. They played a little harder than we did. If they can hit shots, they’ll beat some people.
“We’ve got to find a way for more than just Peyton to score. They knew who she was.”
Stuckey said, “This early in the season you’re worried so much about yourself. We knew she (Hartsough) was a great player, and after she had 11 the first quarter, we had to make sure she’s an emphasis the rest of the game.”
Lillie Cone added 16 points for the Barons, scoring her first two baskets on layups after steals in the first quarter, and finishing with seven steals. She hit three of DeKalb’s eight threes, and Evie Pepple hit two from behind the line in the first quarter. Elizabeth Martin had five assists.
Takya Wallace had a big game for Lakeland with nine rebounds and six steals.
It stayed close until the end of the third quarter, when Cox and Natalie Fordyce hit back-to-back threes. Cox then scored an easy bucket on a weak-side rebound off a missed three, and had another putback to start the fourth as the Barons went up 39-31.
Cara Schackow answered for the Lakers to cut it to six with 6:15 left, but the guests would not score again.
“They hit two or three threes right there. We just couldn’t stop them and then we couldn’t score on the other end,” Gearheart said.
“Are we going to be OK? Yeah, we’ll be OK. We’ve got a big test (tonight) at home against Northridge.”
DeKalb also won the junior varsity game 40-10. Fordyce had 12 to lead the Barons, Scout Warner added 10 and Baylee Doster notched eight. Katelyn Ryan scored six and Briana Poe scored four for the Lakers.
