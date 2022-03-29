Prep Boys Basketball Essegian earns weekly honor
Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian was named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week in District 1 for his efforts in the IHSAA Class 2A state championship game against Providence on Saturday afternoon.
Essegian had 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Cougars’ 62-49 loss to the Pioneers. He made 8-of-10 free throws.
Prep Softball Chargers blanked in opener
LIGONIER — West Noble lost its season opener to Wawasee 11-0 in five innings Tuesday.
The Warriors scored multiple runs in the final three innings.
Riley Krider had a pair of hits for the Chargers.
Wawasee’s Haylee Allen had a game-high four hits and two runs batted in. She tossed five innings and had 10 strikeouts.
Raiders beat Lakers in six
MIDDLEBURY — Northridge beat Lakeland 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday.
The Lakers only had one hit and it came off the bat of Breanna Lovelace. In the circle, Cassidi Parham went five innings and had three putouts.
In other area action, Huntington North beat Angola 17-4 in five innings.
Prep Baseball Raiders shut out Chargers
MIDDLEBURY — West Noble was limited to just two hits in its 6-0 loss to Northridge Tuesday.
Adam Nelson and Elijah Bacon each got a hit for the Chargers, but both were left stranded.
Zayne Patrick started the game on the mound for West Noble and went four innings. He struck out three. Peter Bradley tossed two innings of relief and had two putouts.
Churubusco loses to Whitko in five
SOUTH WHITLEY — The Churubusco Eagles lost to Whitko 13-3 in five innings on the road Tuesday night.
Cal Ostrowski finished 2-for-3 hitting with a home run and a double. Croix Haberstock was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Gavan Haberstock was 1-for-2 with a double and run-batted-in.
College Track & Field MIAA honors Miller
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Evie Miller was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Miller set the 19th fastest women’s 5,000-meter time in the NCAA Division III history Friday night at North Carolina State’s Raleigh Relays. She finished 15th out of 140 runners in a time of 16 minutes, 26.99 seconds, which shattered the previous school record in the event by a little over 70.5 seconds previously set by Amanda Portis.
College Baseball Trine falls at Ohio Northern
ADA, Ohio — Trine lost to Ohio Northern 12-11 on Tuesday evening.
The Thunder (5-10) attempted to come back from an 11-6 deficit after five innings. Trine got the potential tying run on base in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, but that runner was thrown out attempting to steal to end the game.
Avery Fulford and Matt Weis each had three hits and three runs scored for the Thunder. Fulford had two doubles. Adam Stefanelli, Brenden Warner, Matthew Martin and DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes drove in two runs apiece.
Trine’s Josh Hoogeworf was the losing pitcher in relief. The Polar Bears are 7-9.
College Lacrosse Thunder women wallop Wartburg
WAVERLY, Iowa — Trine’s women’s lacrosse team defeated Wartburg (Iowa) 18-4 on Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder (5-2) led 7-1 after a quarter and 14-2 at the half.
Liv Ghent had five goals and an assist to lead Trine. Danielle Gargiulo had three goals, and Chloe Vruno added two goals and four assists.
Goalie Jillian Rejczyk had four saves in the first half for the Thunder. Maddy Kasten played between the pipes in the second half and made five saves.
Rejczyk was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Rejczyk made 19 saves in a game and a half last week as the Thunder went 1-1. The senior from Wauconda, Illinois, made a career-high 15 saves in Trine’s 12-11 home loss to Wooster (Ohio) on a rainy Wednesday night.
Trine men win defensive battle
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team defeated Illinois Tech 6-4 Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (5-1) held Iliinois Tech to two goals for a little over three quarters before the visitors rallied from a 5-2 deficit to get within one midway through the fourth.
Samuel Achor scored his second goal of the game for Trine with a little over six minutes left and the Thunder held off Illinois Tech the rest of the way.
Andrew Douglas had a goal and an assist for Trine.
Nick DiPaolo made four saves in goal in the first half for the Thunder. Anthony Marasco played goal in the second half and made five stops in getting the win.
College Tennis Trine women lose to Kalamazoo
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s tennis team lost to Kalamazoo 7-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Sunday afternoon inside the Thunder’s Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
Ashley Spirrison was part of both Trine victories. She won in straight sets at No. 1 singles and won at No. 1 doubles with Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole.
Kalamazoo 7, Trine 2
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Caroline Norton 6-0, 6-3. 2. Renee Torres (K) def. Jadyn Davis 6-0, 6-1. 3. Sophie Zhuang (K) def. Bekah Trent 6-0, 6-4. 4. Ella Knight (K) def. Eva Morales 6-0, 6-2. 5. Maddie Hurley (K) def. Ellie Cole 6-1, 6-1. 6. Meghan Killmaster (K) def. Kennedy Outwater 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Norton-Torres 8-3. 2. Zhuang-Killmaster (K) def. Jad. Davis-Trent 8-4. 3. Hurley-Knight (K) dec. Morales-Lizzie Welker 8-3.
College Volleyball Trine men sweep Wittenberg
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s volleyball team defeated Wittenberg (Ohio) 25-18, 25-9, 25-22 in a Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League match Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall.
Ted Hofmeister had 11 kills, four digs, one solo block and a block assist for the Thunder (10-12, 2-3 MCVL). Ethan Howard had 31 assists and seven digs. Matt Stillman had 10 kills and two block assists.
