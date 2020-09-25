Volleyball
Huntington North outlasts DeKalb
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North defeated DeKalb in five games in a Northeast 8 Conference match Wednesday. Scores were 25-21, 25-21, 10-25, 17-25, 15-5.
In their first match after a two-week layoff, the Barons dropped the first two games, then battled back to force the match to go the distance.
Hope Moring had 14 kills, 18 assists and 10 digs for the Barons. Paige Snider had 11 kills and 18 digs to go with four aces. Lillie Cserep had 24 assists, 10 digs and two aces.
Paige Pettis had nine kills, three aces and eight digs. Autumn Straw had five kills and three digs, while Christina Yarian had six kills and three aces.
Brenna Spangler had three kills and two block assists, and Kaila Barkhaus had 15 digs and three assists.
The Baron junior varsity dropped the first game but fought back to defeat the Vikings 19-26, 25-13, 15-9.
Paige Langschwager had seven kills and Amanda Day had six for DeKalb. Brooklyn Barkhaus had four kills.
Amarra Nester had seven assists and three aces, and Kenlee Dick had six assists.
M.S. Volleyball Cougars 8th graders top East Noble
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated East Noble 25-13, 25-21 Wednesday.
Alexis Agler and Megan Carnahan led the Cougars in kills. Kylea Kunkel and Anna Christopher both had multiple aces.
Youth Basketball Registrations being taken for Junior Hornet League
ANGOLA — Registrations are being accepted for the Angola Junior Hornets League for boys from kindergarten to fifth grade. The league starts on Oct. 31 and will run through mid-December.
Angola High School boys basketball coaches and players will run practices and develop the youth on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The youth will then play two games on Saturday mornings.
League participants will also receive a jersey and be able to scrimmage at halftime of AHS home boys basketball games. A tournament will be held on the last weekend of the season.
The fee is $45 per child. Make checks payable to Angola Boys Basketball. Register by mail to Angola Middle School, Attention: Brandon Appleton, 1350 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703. Register online at ticketracker.com.
To ask questions on the league, contact the AHS boys basketball coaching staff. Reach Appleton by phone at (765) 210-1868 or by email at bappleton@msdsc.us. The emails for the assistant coaches are as follows: Steve Helm at s6helm@hotmail.com, Ben Smith at coachbensmith13@gmail.com and Jason Clune at jclune@msdsc.us.
