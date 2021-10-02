CARMEL — DeKalb junior Lillie Cone shot an 87 in the first round o the girls state golf finals at Prairie View Friday.
Cone had a 43 on the front side and 44 on the back.
She is tied for 55th place with five other golfers who shot 87 heading into today’s second round.
Cone is the first DeKalb golfer to compete at state since 2017, when the Barons made it as a team. She won the Northeast 8 Conference and her second straight sectional title before shooting a 74 in the East Noble Regional last week to earn a trip to state.
Cone will be in the first group to start on the 10th hole today at 8:30 a.m. She’ll be in a group of three with Marissa GeRue of Carroll and Alli Seitz of Lawrence Central.
Macy Beeson of Lapel and Chloe Johnson of Evansville North share the lead through one round after shooting 2 under par 70s. Lydia Bauerfield of Castle is three strokes back.
Evansville North has a 15-stroke lead after shooing 302 in the first round of the team competition in a quest to repeat as state champion. Homestead is second at 320 and Castle is third at 322.
