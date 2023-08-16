WATERLOO — Angola won the boys’ meet and finished third in the girls’ meet to lead area teams in the DeKalb Invitational Tuesday.

The Hornet boys had 33 points. Leo was second with 74. The host Barons were fourth with 100, followed by Garrett with 121. Lakeland was seventh with 163, and Eastside was eighth with 191. Oak Farm Montessori did not have enough to have a team score.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.