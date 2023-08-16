WATERLOO — Angola won the boys’ meet and finished third in the girls’ meet to lead area teams in the DeKalb Invitational Tuesday.
The Hornet boys had 33 points. Leo was second with 74. The host Barons were fourth with 100, followed by Garrett with 121. Lakeland was seventh with 163, and Eastside was eighth with 191. Oak Farm Montessori did not have enough to have a team score.
Oak Farm had three runners and was led by Cooper Routsong in 64th place in 16 minutes, 51.60 seconds.
Angola had four boys place in the top seven of the 4-kilometer race and was led by race winner Kaden Klink in 13:13.90. Teammate Sam Yarnelle was second in 13:15.10.
DeKalb senior Timothy O’Keefe was fourth in 13:35.10, and Railroader senior Gavin Weller was sixth in 13:52.
The Blazers were led by sophomore Andrew Strong in ninth place in 14:05.10. He was followed by Lakeland’s top runner Memphis Martin, a freshman, in 14:09.60.
In the girls’ meet, the Hornets were third with 106 points, Leo had four girls place in the top eight and won with 33 points. Lion freshman Rowyn Norris won the 4K race in 15:39.80.
DeKalb was fifth with 115, followed by Garrett with 123 and Eastside in seventh with 134. Lakeland did not have enough runners to have a team score.
Senior Ava Budak led AHS in sixth place at 17:01.70. Blazer junior Karly Kaufmann was ninth in 17:21.40. Senior Olivia Woodcox paced the Barons in 10th in 17:39.71.
The Railroaders were led by freshman Elly Cossairt in 13th place in 17:54. Ninth grader Reggie Sunderland was the Lakers’ No. 1 runner, taking 15th overall in 18:14.40.
DeKalb 4K Invitational
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Leo 33 points, 2. Bishop Dwenger 47, 3. Angola 106, 4. DeKalb 115, 5. Garrett 123, 6. Eastside 134, 7. Wawasee 141, Lakeland inc.
Top 40 individuals: 1. R. Norris (Leo) 15:39.80, 2. Hodgson (Waw) 15:54.90, 3. Bruns (BD) 16:34.90, 4. M. Norris (Leo) 16:48.70, 5. Cogdell (Leo) 16:50.80, 6. A. Budak (A) 17:01.70, 7. Veerkamp (BD) 17:02.70, 8. Beaty (Leo) 17:05.10, 9. K. Kaufmann (ES) 17:21.40, 10. Woodcox (D) 17:39.71, 11. H. Thurber (BD) 17:41.30, 12. Felkner (BD) 17:41.60, 13. Cossairt (G) 17:54, 14. Roussel (BD) 18:02.60, 15. Sunderland (LL) 18:14.40, 16. Wagner (Leo) 18:19.40, 17. Schneider (A) 18:22.60, 18. Kortenber (Leo) 18:24.50, 19. A. Romanetz (G) 18:35.60, 20. Buss (ES) 18:39.90, 21. Shenfeld (Leo) 18:46.30, 22. Speicher (Waw) 19:07.20, 23. Helbert (D) 19:08, 24. Urbina (A) 19:27.60, 25. A. Sauter (Leo) 19:30.90, 26. Mack (ES) 19:33.71, 27. Patino (D) 19:39.80, 28. Van Koevering (LL) 19:46.50, 29. V. Carmona (A) 19:48.30, 30. M. Gentis (D) 19:54.40, 31. Wheeler (BD) 19:58, 32. Jacobs (G) 20:00.80, 33. Ebert (G) 20:05.30, 34. Barkey (D) 20:07.90, 35. Harding (Leo) 10:19.60, 36. K. Gentis (D) 20:28.30, 37. Brooks (Leo) 20:44.60, 38. M. Martin (G) 20:46.90, 39. Benitez (Waw) 20:50.50, 40. Houtz (A) 21:00.20.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Angola 33, 2. Leo 74, 3. Wawasee 82, 4. DeKalb 100, 5. Garrett 121, 6. Bishop Dwenger 135, 7. Lakeland 163, 8. Eastside 191, Oak Farm Montessori inc.
Top 40 individuals: 1. K. Klink (A) 13:13.90, 2. Yarnelle (A) 13:15.10, 3. Steidinger (Leo) 13:19.20, 4. O’Keefe (D) 13:35.10, 5. Enyeart (A) 13:41.80, 6. Weller (G) 13:52, 7. Ga. Hinkley (A) 13:54.90, 8. Allen (Waw) 13:59.40, 9. Strong (ES) 14:05.10, 10. M. Martin (LL) 14:09.60, 11. Stoffel (Waw) 14:10.90, 12. Gould (Leo) 14:11.60, 13. Haupert (D) 14:15.10, 14, M. Hefty (D) 14:17.20, 15. F. Flores (Leo) 14:18.50, 16. Presswood (G) 14:19.61, 17. Waikel (Waw) 14:19.80, 18. G. Cooke (A) 14:21.10, 19. A. Johnson (Leo) 14:23, 20. Worrell (Waw) 14:30.50, 21. Wulpi (BD) 14:30.70, 22. Hilger (BD) 14:31.70, 23. C. Smith (D) 14:36.21, 24. C. Coffman (G) 14:36.80, 25. Gustafson (Leo) 14:38, 26. Winters (Waw) 14:45.40, 27. Jaeger (LL) 14:46.30, 28. Donahey (Leo) 14:47.10, 29. Keefer (BD) 14:58.60, 30. Lashure (Leo) 15:04, 31. Thurber (BD) 15:05.30, 32. Clauser (BD) 15:08.50, 33. Kessler (Waw) 15:08.90, 34. Lu. Yoder (LL) 15:10.90, 35. Quinn (BD) 15:13.80, 36. A. Boltz (G) 15:15.80, 37. S. Jordan (Leo) 15:18.70, 38. Burkett (ES) 15:20.90, 39. Shipley (Waw) 15:22.80, 40. Ko. Smith (G) 15:23.9.
