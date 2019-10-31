College Soccer Trine senior honored
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Marisa Robinett earned a spot on the 2019 All-MIAA second team, the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced Thursday.
It is the first time Robinett has received All-MIAA honors and the first time a member of the Thunder has earned the honor since 2017.
“I could not be happier for Marisa for receiving this recognition,” coach Gary Boughton said via the school’s website. “It is a testament to not only her talent but her hard work, effort and attitude that she competes with that coaches throughout the MIAA felt she was deserving of this honor. I am very proud of her.”
Robinett finished the season with seven points, fourth-most on the team. She also recorded a team-high five assists, setting the program record since the university began competing the the NCAA.
Trine men blank Alma in finale
ANGOLA — Sophomore Connor Malmquist scored a pair of goals to help lead the Trine University men’s soccer team to a 3-0 victory against Alma College in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and regular-season finale at Weaver Field on Wednesday.
Malmquist netted the only score of the half as Trine took a 1-0 lead into the break. He added another, with freshman Collin Necoski adding the other goal in the second half.
Sophomore Taylor Medina gained his his fourth of the season in goal.
Trine will be the No. 6 seed in this year’s MIAA Tournament and will travel to Kalamazoo to take on the No. 3-seeded Hornets on Saturday. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. The winner of the game will advance to face No. 2 seed Hope (Mich.) College on Wednesday.
College Volleyball Trine women down Albion, move into third in standings
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s volleyball team came back from two deficits to come up with a 3-2 victory over Albion College, sending it into a tie for third place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings.
The team’s split the first three sets, with Trine facing a 2-1 hole entering the fourth. The Thunder controlled the final two sets, though, while claiming the 18-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-19, 15-4 win.
Junior Madison Munger led the way offensively for the Thunder finishing with 24 kills. Freshman Paris Outwater tallied 25 digs and Breanna Small contributed five blocks.
The Thunder improve to 17-11 overall and 5-2 in the MIAA following the victory. The win guarantees Trine at least fourth place in the MIAA, securing a home quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
