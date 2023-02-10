WATERLOO — Katie Witte found the academic program she wanted and a familiar face as the coach.
Manchester University will be the destination for the DeKalb senior, who committed to play soccer for the Spartans Thursday.
“Foremost was education,” Witte said. “Their pharmaceutical school, that was a big factor in where I wanted to go. I talked to some professors and I figured it was a good choice for me.
“The coach turned out to be a travel coach I’ve had in the past. It seemed like a good fit. I knew a couple of girls on the team and they’re good people.”
Witte is happy to have the chance to be a college athlete. She’ll play for third-year coach Katie Mitchell next fall. The Spartans compete in the Heartland Conference and NCAA Division III.
“I’m very happy and very lucky to continue my career,” Witte said.
Witte was a versatile player while at DeKalb, seeing time at defense, midfield and forward. She had 14 career goals and 17 career assists. She had seven goals and three assists last fall and was an Academic All-State choice.
She was a KPC Media Group All-Area pick the last two years.
DeKalb coach Terry Exford expects her to be a big contributor at Manchester.
“I’m very happy for Katie and very proud of her,” he said. “She’s a hard worker. She’s got a fire and a passion for the game of soccer. Those are great qualities for going further in her soccer career.
“One of the things about Katie is who she is as a person. She’s kind, she cares about people. That’s going to be something that her teammates are going to find, that she’s very supportive of them. Manchester’s getting a very good person and a very good athlete. They’re going to enjoy having her.”
