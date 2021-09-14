Prep Boys Tennis DeKalb downs Concordia
WATERLOO — DeKalb took a 4-1 win over Concordia Monday.
Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow were singles winners for the Barons. DeKalb also had wins from its doubles teams of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, and Grant Stuckey and Grant Fetter.
The Barons took the junior varsity match 3-1. Matt Beckmann and Luke Seiler won singles matches for DeKalb, and the doubles team of Tommy Swift and Parker Woods also won.
DeKalb 4, Concordia 1
Singles: 1. Ben Gerig (Con) def. Owen Holwerda 6-2, 6-0. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Will Bussik 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Colton Eby 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Kiefer Nagel-Elijah Ehmke (DK) def. Jake Hoggin-Evan Gerig 6-2, 6-1. 2. Grant Stuckey-Grant Fetter (DK) def. Will Butter-Noah Schliter 6-4, 6-3.
Prep Boys Soccer East Noble wins in PKs
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Norwell 5-3 in penalty kicks Monday. The match ended 1-1 after overtime.
Josue Salazar scored the lone goal in regulation for the home Knights. Scoring on penalty kicks were Salazar, Owen Tackett, Nick Klein, Omar Barrientos and Eduardo Gonzalez.
Prep Girls Soccer EN shut out at Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble lost 6-0 to Norwell Monday.
Sydney Burke had 24 saves for the visiting Knights.
Prep Girls Golf Warriors beat Panthers
HOWE — Westview defeated Prairie Heights 208-258 Monday at Cedar Lake.
Hope Haarer was the individual medalist at 46, and Lillian Eash carded a 51.
The score was a season low for the Panthers, who were led by Danessa Hoffman’s 59 and a 63 from Emily Anders.
Prep Volleyball Angola sweeps Lakeland
ANGOLA — The Hornets defeated the Lakers in straight sets Monday. The set scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.
For the Lakers, Kelsie Bowling had 11 kills and seven digs. Justice Haston had 19 assists. Lauren Leu had four kills, and Faith Riehl had six digs and three kills.
Heights’ C team wins home invite
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won its C-Team Invitational on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Central Noble in the championship match 25-24, 18-25, 15-8. Heights won over Lakeland (23-25, 25-18, 16-14) and West Noble (22-25, 25-13, 15-6) in pool play.
The Cougars went 1-1 in their pool, but won a tiebreaker to advance to the championship match. They beat East Noble 25-16, 25-20, but lost to DeKalb 25-20, 25-18. The Knights topped the Barons 22-25, 25-23, 15-13.
The Chargers defeated the Lakers 25-23, 21-25, 15-9.
M.S. Cross Country Eastside, Garrett compete
Eastside and Garrett junior high cross country teams competed against Carroll, Oak Farm Montessori and Westview Sept. 7.
For the Eastside boys, Andrew Strong (12:04) finished sixth overall. Noah Dove was 17th, Hunter Ellinger was 21st, William McCreery was 47th, Jackson Burley was 67th, Gage Donaldson was 68th, Carder Davis was 72nd and Wyatt Tolley was 80th.
For the Garrett boys, Kohen Smith (12:49) was 15th. Boltz was 19th, Ryan Kochendorfer was 24th, Malcolm was 31st, Lance Squire was 40th and Wright was 43rd.
For the Eastside girls, Taylor Mack (14:07) placed 19th. Lucy Kitchen (15:14) was 37th and Layla Fritz (17:11) was 45th.
For the Garrett girls, Emma Coffman (13:34) was 12th. Elly Cossairt (13:44) was 14th, Charlotte Lemen (13:56) was 16th, Adelle Remanetz (14:45) was 25th, Molly Martin (15:28) was 29th and Kylee Carmichael (16:43) was 40th.
Alivia Stickler (16:49) was 41st, Katy Kueber (17:35) was 46th, Candence Fletcher (17:54) was 49th, Ali Perkins (17:56) was 50th, Kidder (18:52) was 51st and Kallie Klenke (19:53) was 54th.
College Soccer Trine women go 2-0 in tourney
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team won both of its matches in Buffalo State’s tournament, completing its solid weekend by defeating Penn State-Behrend 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Both Thunder goals came 1 minute, 31 seconds apart a little past a third of the way through the second half. Freshman Teresa Ashbrook scored her eighth goal of the season on an assist from Mia Augustino 60:46 into the match, then freshman Bella Mabry scored an unassisted goal at 62:17.
Trine (5-0-1) recorded its third straight shutout. Goalkeeper Carmen Sweigard made six saves for the Thunder. Behrend outshot Trine 12-9.
Trine men lose at Benedictine
LISLE, Ill. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to Benedictine 2-1 on Sunday.
The Eagles scored in each half to take a 2-0 lead.
Tyler Murphy scored the Thunder’s lone goal in the 75th minute when his free kick hit a Benedictine defender and went into the net. Trine could not muster an offensive push the rest of the way.
The Eagles (3-1-1) outshot Trine 9-6. Troy Saylor made two saves in goal for the Thunder (3-2).
College Golf Trine women 8th in tournament
MARSHALL, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team was eighth out of 16 teams in the Kyle Campbell Invitational, which took place Friday and Saturday at The Medalist Golf Club.
The Thunder had 695, which was 21 shots behind seventh-place Aquinas (Mich.) and two strokes ahead of ninth-place Calvin.
Hope won with 638 and was 22 shots better than runner-up Saint Mary’s. DePauw sophomore Sydney Weiner was tournament champion with 153 (74-79).
Maire Sullivan (86-84) and Grace Dubec (81-89) both shot 170 and tied for 29th place individually to lead Trine. Carlie Sanford had 173 (90-83), Lily Williamson shot 182 (93-89), and Bailey Bravata had 189 (98-91).
College Tennis Trine women win over Franklin
FRANKLIN — Trine’s women’s tennis team defeated Franklin 9-0 on Sunday.
The Thunder won all six singles matches in straight sets. Trine was pushed to a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles, but Bekah Trent and Angola’s Jadyn Davis still prevailed 8-7 (3-0).
Trine 9, Franklin 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Emma Foley 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Sydney Logsdon 6-4, 6-1. 3. Bekah Trent (T) def. Maddie Bright 6-3, 6-1. 4. Eva Morales (T) def. Caitlin Fedor 6-0, 6-0. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Maecee Terhune 6-1, 6-1. 6. Kennedy Outwater (T) def. Jenna Gates 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Terhune-Grace Otte 8-3. 2. Trent-Jd. Davis (T) def. Foley-Logsdon 8-7 (3-0). 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Kinley Harmon-Madison Pifer 8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.