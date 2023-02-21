Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy and raw. Snow showers early in the period will change to rain or freezing rain by midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and raw. Snow showers early in the period will change to rain or freezing rain by midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.