College Track & Field MIAA honors Trine’s Summers, Hughes
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University throwers Madelyn Summers and Kimball Hughes were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Field Event Athletes of the Week for their efforts last weekend.
Summers, a senior from Kendallville, threw at the Hillsdale (Mich.) Tune-Up on Saturday and was fourth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 40 feet, 5.5 inches and sixth in the weight throw at 45-2.5. The East Noble High School graduate was first among NCAA Division III athletes in the shot put.
In the MIAA this winter season, Summers ranks second in the shot put and third in the weight throw. Her season-best toss in the weight throw is 46 feet.
At Hillsdale Saturday, Hughes was second in the shot put with a PR throw of 49-4.25 and sixth in the weight throw at 46 feet. The ranks in the conference for the Reading, Michigan, junior are second in the shot put and ninth in the weight throw.
The Trine teams will host the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
College Hockey NCHA honors Trine forward Hans
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine sophomore forward Payton Hans was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Offensive Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Hans had four goals in the Thunder’s two home wins over Lawrence last weekend. She had the hat trick in Trine’s 4-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Middle School Basketball CN 8th grade girls 1-1 last week
Central Noble’s eighth-grade girls basketball team won at Wawasee 38-37 on Thursday and lost at home to Lakeland 42-39 on Feb. 14.
Cougars coach Brooke Rollins said her team played hard in both games.
“All the girls scored and worked their butts off,” Rollins said of the Wawasee game.
EN 6th grade girls sweep Eastside
East Noble’s sixth grade girls basketball teams defeated Eastside 32-8 in the “A” game and 20-8 in the “B” game on Thursday.
In the “A” contest, Olivia Henson led the Knights with 10 points and Sydnee Hillier scored nine.
In the “B” game, Brie Reece had eight points and Rilee Jurich scored six for East Noble.
The Knights end their season at home on Thursday against Columbia City.
DeKalb sixth grade tops Lakeland
LAGRANGE — DeKalb’s sixth-grade girls teams were winners at Lakeland Monday.
The Barons won the first game 41-8. Cami Abel had 12 points, Raine Freed had eight, Kolbie Oliphant had seven and Lailaa Geraghty scored six. Other Baron scoers were Lucy VanOrt and Riley Hartsough both with three, and Emma Reed with two.
DeKalb took the second game 24-2. Geraghty had 13 points and Alexis Rider 10 to lead the Barons. VanOrt had two and Lanie Harris one.
DeKalb’s sixth grade team fell to East Noble 25-22 last week.
The Barons trailed 20-12 and their attempt at a comeback fell short.
Abel led the Barons with seven points and Oliphant added five. Other DeKalb scorers were VanOrt and Freed both with four, and Geraghty with two.
East Noble also took the second game 22-12. Harris had our points, Reed and Geraghty both had three, and Rider scored two for DeKalb.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of Feb. 13.
Bowlers of the week were Chris Desper for men (172 pins above average), Jenny Werling for women (141) and Kreigh Dumont for youth (77).
MEN: Moose — Travis Thompson 278, 703 series, Mike Casselman 268, Matt David 259, Lucas Schutt 257, Mike Ross 255. Booster — Chris Toyias 300, Chris Desper 300, Matt Liggett 300, 712 series, Tim Klinker 267, 728 series, Chad Griffith 258, Jason Flaugh 256, 739 series, Chuck Lemon 255, Mike Plummer 254, 719 series. Industrial — Brian Titus 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Garnder 532 series, Shelia Surfus 502 series. Tuesday Ladies — Kay Hamman 205, 535 series, Jane Ellert 506 series. Booster — Cheyenne Woods 246, 659 series, Sandra Plummer 216, 570 series, Nycole Adcox 215, 596 series, Megan Restle 513 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Jenny Werling 232, 582 series.
YOUTH: Kreigh Dumont 215, Adam Snyder 215, Elizabeth Jones 215, Hayden Dibble 214, Ian Miller 207, Max McGinnis 204, Bridget Dunn 198.
