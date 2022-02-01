ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s women’s basketball team got a taste last season.
The Wolverines have a big appetite for more.
The team’s second-leading scorer, ex-DeKalb star Leigha Brown, and the rest of the team made their first-ever Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament last year. This year, they’re aiming higher.
“Going into this season, we knew it could be special,” said Brown, DeKalb’s all-time scoring leader. “We made history last year by making the Sweet Sixteen, but we want to continue to make firsts, and we don’t want to stop yet. We’ve got great momentum, but we’re not done yet. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen the rest of this season”
The Wolverines were 18-2 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten entering Monday night’s showdown at home against Indiana, and earned their highest ranking ever at No. 6 earlier in the day. They were coming off a 77-58 romp at Ohio State Thursday.
Brown contributed 16 points, including two threes, two steals and two assists in the victory.
Fighting their way through the Big Ten schedule as well as the conference tourney figures to get the Wolverines toughened up for the NCAA Tournament.
“The Big Ten is one of the toughest if not the toughest conference in country. It definitely prepares us for postseason,” Brown said.
Michigan is led by a dominating inside player, Naz Hillmon, who averages 20.2 points and 8.9 rebounds.
The problem for opponents who want to collapse on her is the the Wolverines have several other scoring threats who make them a nightmare to deal with defensively.
“Naz is one of the best players in the country and she showcases that every game. Just all the weapons we have — me, Maddie Nolan, Danielle Rauch, Emily Kiser, we have Amy Dilk back and healthy — we’re a tough to team to guard, especially when we’re able to hit those outside shots. It opens up things for Naz inside,” Brown said.
Brown has a 15.1 scoring average. She shoots 46% from the field, including 35% from three and a shade below 80 percent from the free throw line. She also pitches in where needed, averaging 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
While Michigan can put up points, the defense has also been a key in the team’s success, Brown believes.
“Coming into the season, we were a little nervous,” she said. “We thought defensively we might struggle a little bit and we would have to work a lot on it. That’s something that’s become our identity, being able to get stops on the defensive end.
“We’re known now for how tough and physical we play on the defensive end. That’s huge, not letting teams get into a rhythm. Holding teams under 40, 50, 60 points, that’s been huge for us.”
Brown is a senior who spent her first two seasons at Nebraska. She was the Big Ten’s Sixth Person of the Year in her last year with the Cornhuskers. She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors a year ago and was a first-team preseason all-conference selection this year. She plans to return next season for the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes due to COVID.
She’s made the adjustment to playing at the top collegiate level.
“The biggest part is the speed and physicality of the game,” Brown said. “In high school I was bigger, stronger, faster than almost everyone I played against. I was able to dominate that way.
“In college now I’m not necessarily the most athletic or the most strong. Being able to find ways to adjust physically and making sure I’m in the best shape possible, to be able to play in the high 30s in minutes (she averages just less than 29) if I need to. That’s the biggest thing, the explosiveness aspect and trying to adjust to the athletes we have in our league.”
Her NCAA experience wasn’t a normal one, with activity limited due to COVID. Teams were kept in a bubble with the whole tournament in San Antonio. Being her first time in the tournament, Brown didn’t know any different.
“Being in the bubble was cool, seeing all the other teams,” she said. “We were interacting with them every day walking by them on the way to practice or to get food or whatever.
“Only being able to see each other as a team made us closer. You can tell how special our chemistry and our culture is.”
Each team had a designated floor in the hotel in which they stayed.
“That was cool to just hang around with teammates,” Brown said. “Some of us had balconies, so that was nice to get some Texas sun. It was a great experience.”
As Michigan advanced, the team was able to do more away from the court, including a boat ride, enjoying San Antionio’s River Walk, and going to a movie.
Like most players, she’s happy to have fans back at the games.
“I played at Michigan when I was at Nebraska, so I kind of experienced the fans a little bit,” she said. “The Block M travels everywhere, even at our neutral site games early in the season. It’s always huge to get the fans into it, it means a lot.”
She also gets plenty of support from back home.
“All my extended family is able to come to games,” Brown said. “Also friends and family, I have a really great support system from back in high school and growing up, It’s cool to see all the support.”
That will be appreciated with the Wolverines having much to accomplish.
“Our first goal is the Big Ten championship, she said. “We’ve put ourselves in a pretty decent spot so far. We have have momentum going. Just being able to stay not too high, not too low, just stay steady and keep finding the internal motivators to finish the conference season strong.”
