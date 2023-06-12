ANGOLA — Much of sports boils down to being in the right place at the right time and taking advantage of opportunities.
Trine University freshman outfielder Emma Lee was an example of that last week in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.
Stepping in for injured Thunder senior outfielder Ellie Trine, Lee held her own on the big stage and then some. The Trine rookie was 5-for-10 over the three games of the championship series against No. 1 seed Salisbury. She was 3-for-4 with two runs scored in a 4-2 Game 1 loss to the Sea Gulls last Tuesday.
Then on Wednesday, Lee shone again for the Thunder in a 6-2 Game 2 win, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a pair of RBIs. She was 1-for-3 in the subsequent 1-0 national title-clinching Game 3 victory.
Much was expected of Lee by Trine coaches in the most important series in years for Thunder softball. First, she was moved up in the batting order to fifth in Wednesday’s games in a move to help fellow freshman Debbie Hill, the Division III National Freshman of the Year, who was not seeing much in the way of pitches to hit in her customary cleanup spot against Salisbury.
She was also pressed into duty in the most important spot in the outfield, stepping in for an experienced senior in Ellie Trine.
Just a matter of being patient, Lee said last Friday as the Thunder celebrated their national championship after returning home from Texas late Thursday night.
“All season long, I’ve been waiting for my opportunity,” Lee said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
Lee had shown flashes of what she was capable all season, and ends her freshman campaign with a .333 batting average, .373 on-base percentage and .573 slugging percentage for an OPS of .946. She slugged three homers, drove in 24 runs and tallied 25 total hits in 75 at-bats, collecting seven doubles and a triple while also swiping a trio of bases. She saw action in 35 of the Thunder’s games.
The Cottage Grove, Wis., product said she gained confidence with each outing.
“Just knowing I can hit against the best pitchers, knowing my team trusts me and has my back,” Lee said.
Hill Country
Numerous freshmen stepped right up and made an impact for Trine softball in 2023.
None perhaps more than pitcher/designated player Debbie Hill, who came to the Thunder from New Whiteland. She was an Indiana All-Star at Whiteland High.
Hill was the Division III National Freshman of the Year, going 13-5 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. She was just as dangerous with a bat in her hands, batting .446 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. She drew 46 walks, clubbed 19 doubles and even had a pair of triples.
Hill typically gave way to junior pinch runner Emily Wheaton, who stole 25 bases on the year.
Hill was voted Most Outstanding Player of the championship series.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Hill said of the national championship, as well as all the individual accolades she’s collected this season.
Not getting good pitches to hit was a bit frustrating for Hill, but all the walks she drew also contributed to the Thunder’s success this season.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Hill said.
Now comes the hard part. Defending that national championship, and maintaining that very high bar Hill set for herself this year with her amazing freshman campaign.
Hill said she plans to work on getting stronger, both physically and mentally. She said she also plans to try to become more aggressive in the circle, being more confident to challenge hitters inside.
The agony of defeat
Trine’s stunning walk-off win in Game 3 — with graduate catcher Carolyn Biel driving in Emma Beyer with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning — catapulted the Thunder to new heights.
But it also left Salisbury reeling at the sudden end to their season. In the final inning of the final game of the season, to be sure, but still before the Sea Gulls were ready.
The Sea Gulls finished 49-6 in 2023. They were in the Division III World Series for the second straight season and 11th overall.
Last Wednesday night in the aftermath of the Thunder’s win, however, the sting of defeat was still prevalent as third-year Sea Gulls coach Lacey Lord and her players faced the media in Marshall.
Lord said she was proud of her team. “This isn’t the easiest game to get to,” she said. “It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of stress.”
Faith can be a comforting thing when disappointment is in the air, and Lord and her players clung to that in the wake of their loss to Trine in the Division III finals.
“We’ve had a fantastic season,” Lord said. “But I believe that God always has a plan, and I love these young women so much. They need to hold their head high… they’ve had an incredible season.”
With nine seniors, the Sea Gulls were poised for a major run this season, and that’s just what they produced.
Senior outfielder Abby Mace was a key part of that major run, and though dealing with the emotion of the moment, was able to see the big picture and the positives that came from a great season.
“The culture, and the way we love each other,” Mace said. “That’s what I’ll remember.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.