DeKalb already has one sure-fire connection to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
With her third-place discus finish in last weekend’s Olympic Trials, former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff is assured a spot on the team that will go to Japan.
Dincoff threw 60.21 meters to get third place, the cutoff for making the Olympic squad. Ahead of her in second was Micaela Hazlewood, who fired a personal-best 62.54.
Hazelwood’s mother is Janet (Pfefferkorn) Hazlewood, a 1985 graduate of DeKalb, providing the potential for another Baron connection in Tokyo.
The problem for Micaela Hazlewood is that her best throw didn’t quite meet the Olympic Standard of 63.5 meters. Dincoff achieved that with a personal-best 64.41 at the USA Track & Field Throws Festival at the University of Arizona in May.
Micaela Hazlewood will compete in a meet in the Bahamas this weekend, hoping to find another 96 centimeters within herself. Janet Hazlewood said a second meet is also a possibility before the deadline.
Micaela Hazlewood has to reach that mark by the end of the day Tuesday, or improve her world ranking to be in the top 32. Her current ranking is 44th.
“She’s been hitting it good in practice like they always do,” Janet Hazlewood said. “She’s been waiting for it to come in a meet. It couldn’t happen in a better meet.
“She’s headed in the right direction. Her mind, her spirit and her training I think will get her there.”
Janet Hazlewood attended Vincennes University after high school and met her husband there.
They raised their family in Linton, located in Greene County. They’re used to seeing their daughter compete with Dincoff, all the way back to high school state meets and Junior Olympics.
“We’ve been following Rachel for years. She and Micaela have been throwing in the state meets. It’s pretty exciting to see two Indiana small-town girls up there, and then to finish in the top three.”
The two were together at the Olympic Trials.
“I texted her and asked what she was up to, and she said ‘Just hanging out with Rachel before the meet,’ before they threw in the preliminaries,” Janet Hazlewood said.
“When she threw that big throw, Rachel was the first one that she high-fived. The throwers’ world is a unique world. Everybody is rooting for each other even though they’re competing against each other.”
In the Hazlewood household, there were also high fives.
“It was almost like we were there. We had it on the big-screen TV,” Janet Hazlewood said. “We had a bunch of friends over, and when she hit it we were all screaming and hollering.
“We knew it was a good throw when it was released, and by her body language, you knew it was a good throw. We didn’t know how good until they posted it. We were pretty excited about that.”
Micaela Hazlewood went to high school at Linton-Stockton. She also played softball but was a standout in track, advancing to state in all four years of high school and winding up on the awards podium with medals five times in the shot put and discus combined.
She went on to Purdue, and holds the Boilermakers’ school record in the women’s discus at 57.34. Her shot put of 15.76 is the third-best in Purdue women’s track and field history.
She went to Kentucky to pursue a masters degree, and still had one year of eligibility left in indoor track. She threw the shot and the weight for the Wildcats for one season.
She is coached by Keith McBride, who was her throws coach at both Purdue and Kentucky.
It’s an exciting time for Janet Hazlewood and her family.
“As a parent you’re there to support them and cheer them on,” she said.
“I don’t know how many phone calls and text messages and messages on Facebook we’ve gotten. We’re explaining that she’s not on the team yet, she still has some work to do, but she’ll get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.