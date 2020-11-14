Prep Girls Basketball
LPC edges Heritage
MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park Christian eked past Heritage 32-30 on Saturday evening.
Chloe Jolloff led the Panthers (2-1) with 17 points. Freshman center Grace Merkel scored 10. The Patriots are 3-2.
Fremont, Westview fall
FREMONT — Fremont lost its home opener to Adams Central 49-22 Saturday night.
The Eagles (0-3) hung around for a half. The Flying Jets separated from Fremont some late in the second quarter to lead 22-14 at the half, then outscored the home team 15-2 in the third quarter.
Alivia Dalrymple had 13 points to lead Adams Central (2-1), and Sage Hammond added 12 points and three steals.
Jada Rhonehouse had seven points, four rebounds and a blocked shot for the Eagles. Mackenzie Parnin had five points and four rebounds, and Natalie Gochenour grabbed five rebounds.
The Flying Jets won the junior varsity contest 45-19.
In other area action Saturday night, Westview lost at Concord 52-22. The Minutemen are 3-0. The Warriors are 0-2.
College Wrestling
Conklin leads Thunder
at Adrian Invite
ADRIAN, Mich. — Owen Conklin was second at 165 pounds to lead Trine at the Adrian Invitational Saturday.
The Thunder was fourth in the tournament with 115.5 points.
Conklin was 2-1 on the day. He pinned Adrian’s Devin Top in 2 minutes, 35 seconds in his first match, then won by technical fall over Bulldogs Trenton DiGenova 16-0 in 3:59 in a semifinal match. Conklin lost a 12-7 decision to Adrian’s Derick Duvall in the championship match.
Angola freshman Jett Boots was third at 125 for Trine. He was 3-1 on the day, and that included winning a 10-2 major decision over Shay Horton of Thomas More, Kentucky, in the third-place match.
Placing fourth for the Thunder were Joey Langeman at 133, Nevan Freestone at 149 and Fremont graduate Isaac Hawkins at 157. Garrett’s Cordell Camp was sixth at 285.
Youth Gymnastics
Tri-State Gymnastics
teams start season
LAFAYETTE — Tri-State Gymnastics competitive club teams began the season in late October in the Graveyard Smash meet.
TSG gymnasts did virtual conditioning with club coaches when the Angola gym was shut down from March through May due to COVID-19 quarantine.
“Once back in the gym, skill progression and unnecessary pounding has been closely monitored to prevent injuries,” TSG co-owner and coach Misti Evans said in an email sent Friday. “The athletes performed strong considering the time off in training.”
Tri-State Gymnastics’ Xcel Gold, Xcel Platinum, Xcel Diamond and Level 6 and 8 teams all won their levels. The Level 3 team placed third.
Tri-State Gymnastics’ Graveyard Smash results
Level 1
Elise Baker (hometown, Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (2nd place); uneven bars, 8.4 (5th); balance beam, 9.4 (2nd); floor exercise, 9 (4th); all-around, 36 (4th).
Ryleigh Adams (Orland) — Vault, 9.1 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.4 (3rd); balance beam, 8.8 (4th); floor exercise, 8.2 (5th); all-around, 34.5 (4th).
Grace Delancey (Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 7.7 (3rd); balance beam, 9 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 8.5 (3rd); all-around, 34.1 (3rd).
Alexis Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (1st); uneven bars, 9 (2nd); balance beam, 9.3 (1st); floor exercise, 8.8 (4th); all-around, 36.25 (2nd).
Level 3
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 8.95 (6th); uneven bars, 8.2 (8th); balance beam, 9.2 (1st); floor exercise, 8.3 (8th); all-around, 34.65 (7th).
Adalynn Larowe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.4 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 8.35 (10th); balance beam, 8.2 (10th); floor exercise, 8.4 (tied for 8th); all-around, 33.35 (10th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.3 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.9 (4th); balance beam, 9.15 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.1 (3rd); all-around, 36.45 (2nd).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.05 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.15 (2nd); balance beam, 8.8 (5th); floor exercise, 8.7 (5th); all-around, 35.7 (4th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.35 (1st); uneven bars, 9.1 (2nd); balance beam, 8.75 (5th); floor exercise, 9.2 (2nd); all-around, 36.4 (3rd).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.75 (4th); uneven bars, 8.2 (6th); balance beam, 7.9 (7th); floor exercise, 9.15 (2nd); all-around, 34 (6th).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.65 (13th); uneven bars, 8.8 (13th); balance beam, 8.45 (15th); floor exercise, 8.6 (13th); all-around, 34.5 (14th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.6 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.1 (3rd); balance beam, 8.75 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.9 (1st); all-around, 34.35 (3rd).
Zoie Meek (Hudson) — Vault, 9 (5th); uneven bars, 8.75 (5th); balance beam, 8.55 (7th); floor exercise, 8.7 (7th); all-around, 35 (6th).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.3 (tied for 3rd); uneven bars, 9 (1st); balance beam, 9 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.5 (3rd); all-around, 34.8 (2nd).
Brandy Neil (Camden, Mich.) — Vault, 8.5 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8.25 (5th); balance beam, 8.15 (6th); floor exercise, 9 (4th); all-around, 33.9 (7th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.8 (5th); uneven bars, 8.45 (9th); balance beam, 8.6 (8th); floor exercise, 8.55 (7th); all-around, 34.4 (6th).
Regan Walker (Angola) — Vault, 9.25 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.3 (4th); balance beam, 9.25 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.05 (4th); all-around, 36.85 (2nd).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 8.85 (4th); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 9.45 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 9.3 (3rd); all-around, 36.6 (2nd).
Elizabeth Swick (Waterloo) — Vault, 8.55 (7th); uneven bars, 8.5 (8th); balance beam, 8.7 (7th); floor exercise, 8.4 (tied for 8th); all-around, 34.15 (9th).
Xcel Gold
Macy Newhard (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.1 (1st); balance beam, 9.15 (1st); floor exercise, 9.05 (3rd); all-around, 36.35 (2nd).
Addison Pedersen (Angola) — Vault, 8.35 (4th); uneven bars, 8.6 (4th); balance beam, 8.9 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (2nd); all-around, 35.15 (3rd).
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.4 (10th); uneven bars, 8.9 (6th); balance beam, 8.6 (9th); floor exercise, 9.4 (1st); all-around, 35.3 (8th).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 9.35 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.55 (1st); balance beam, 9.2 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 6th); all-around, 37.3 (2nd).
Rayna Mounsey (Angola) — Vault, 9.45 (1st); uneven bars, 8.85 (2nd); balance beam, 9.1 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.4 (1st); all-around, 36.8 (1st).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 9.5 (1st); balance beam, 9.55 (1st); floor exercise, 9.5 (1st); all-around, 37.85 (1st).
Allison Freudenberger (Auburn) — Vault, 9 (5th); uneven bars, 9.3 (2nd); balance beam, 8.5 (10th); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 6th); all-around, 36 (4th).
Nevaeh Wilson (Ashley) — Vault, 9.4 (1st); uneven bars, 9.15 (4th); balance beam, 9.5 (1st); floor exercise, 9.35 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 37.4 (1st).
Level 6
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.125 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.25 (2nd); balance beam, 8.925 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.3 (1st); all-around, 35.6 (2nd).
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.9 (4th); uneven bars, 8 (4th); balance beam, 9.125 (1st); floor exercise, 9.175 (3rd); all-around, 35.2 (3rd).
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9.425 (1st); uneven bars, 8.95 (1st); balance beam, 9.15 (1st); floor exercise, 9.15 (2nd); all-around, 36.675 (1st).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 9.125 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.7 (tied for 1st); balance beam, 8.8 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.375 (1st); all-around, 36 (1st).
Kiersten Torrey (Angola) — Vault, 9 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.6 (3rd); balance beam, 8.4 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.85 (4th); all-around, 34.85 (4th).
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 9.275 (1st); uneven bars, 8.7 (tied for 1st); balance beam, 8.2 (4th); floor exercise, 9.275 (2nd); all-around, 35.45 (2nd).
Level 9
Ashtyn Evans (Angola) — Vault, 9.025 (1st); uneven bars, 8.35 (2nd); balance beam, 9.4 (1st); floor exercise, 8.65 (1st); all-around, 35.425 (1st).
Xcel Platinum
Kennedi Rice (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.075 (2nd); balance beam, 8.5 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 8.05 (5th); all-around, 33.675 (4th).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.175 (4th); balance beam, 8.25 (6th); floor exercise, 9.2 (2nd); all-around, 34.6 (tied for 5th).
Kaylee Terris (Quincy, Mich.) — Vault, 9.3 (1st); balance beam, 9.2 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.8 (6th); all-around, 35.275 (3rd).
Jaymasen Delancey (Angola) — Vault, 9.225 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.7 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.1 (3rd); all-around, 34.975 (4th).
Paige Fillenwarth (Auburn) — Vault, 9.275 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.15 (1st); balance beam, 9.175 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.25 (1st); all-around, 36.85 (1st).
Rianne Ritter (Angola) — Vault, 8.95 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.5 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 8.775 (2nd); all-around, 34.15 (3rd).
Katie Stoy (Ashley) — Vault, 8.75 (4th); balance beam, 8.75 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.825 (4th); all-around, 32.825 (5th).
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn) — Vault, 8.725 (5th); uneven bars, 8.625 (3rd); balance beam, 8.15 (5th); floor exercise, 9.25 (1st); all-around, 34.75 (3rd).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.95 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.05 (1st); balance beam, 8.55 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.525 (5th); all-around, 35.075 (2nd).
Level 8
Taylor Sibert (Kendallville) — Vault, 8.25 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.075 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.9 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 32.225 (2nd).
Alyana Shamp (Angola) — Vault, 8.95 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.9 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 31.2 (3rd).
Miah Hudson (Rome City) — Vault, 9 (1st); uneven bars, 8.3 (1st); balance beam, 8.15 (1st); floor exercise, 9.125 (1st); all-around, 34.575 (1st).
Xcel Diamond
Avery Boyer (Angola) — Vault, 8.15 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.425 (2nd); floor exercise, 9 (3rd); all-around, 33.525 (2nd).
Summer Allen (Angola) — Balance beam, 8.925 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.5 (4th); all-around, 32.475 (4th).
Lauren Blythe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.45 (1st); uneven bars, 8.575 (1st); balance beam, 9.3 (1st); floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 1st); all-around, 35.475 (1st).
Sarah Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.05 (3rd); balance beam, 8.525 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 1st); all-around, 32.825 (3rd).
