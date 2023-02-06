ANGOLA — Trine University’s basketball teams defeated Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Alma on Community Day Saturday at the MTI Center, 73-51 in the women’s game, then 67-59 in the men’s contest.
The Thunder men (19-2, 9-1 MIAA) had to rally. Neither team led by more than eight points. The two teams were tied at 28 at intermission, then the Scots (5-16, 2-8) built a 39-31 lead 3 and a half minutes into the second half. The Thunder rallied and pulled away midway through the second half with a 10-0 run.
The Thunder were led by Connor Jones, who had 16 points and eight assists. Aidan Smylie added 11 points and nine boards. Nate Carbaugh had 12 points off the bench. Grant Pahl added 10 points to go with four rebounds.
Brent Cox had nine points to reach 1,000 in his Trine career. Points 998 to 1,000 came on a three-pointer with 2:05 left to give the Thunder a 59-52 lead.
The Thunder travel to Hope Wednesday evening.
In the women’s game, Trine bounced back from last Wednesday’s loss at Albion with a dominating win.
The Thunder (16-5, 10-2) set the tone early, outscoring the Scots 19-8 in the first quarter and leading 41-22 at haftime.
Trine sophomore guard Sidney Wagner had 20 points to lead all scorers. Makayla Ardis added 14 and freshman forward Abby Sanner added 11.
Katie Tate chipped in with 11 points to round out a quartet of Thunder in double figures.
The Thunder return to action Wednesday at home against Kalamazoo at 7 p.m.
