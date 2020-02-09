Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low near 30F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low near 30F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.