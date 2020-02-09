HUNTERTOWN — It’s hard to beat winning your school’s first sectional title.
Maybe not if you’re the Garrett wrestlers, who one-upped last week’s milestone by winning the school’s first-ever regional title at Carroll Saturday.
“Pretty dang sweet,” coach Nick Kraus said, adding that the regional title means this team will be immortalized in a color photo on the walls outside the gym at Garrett.
“We had some individual kids come up with some outstanding efforts, coming up knowing we needed a pin and going big. It’s a risky thing to do in a regional because if you lose, you get a worse draw (at semi-state). We had a couple kids go big, being selfless, and it was awesome.”
Garrett won with 106 ½ points to 100 for host Carroll and 92 for Snider. The Panthers led the Railroaders 88 to 83 ½ entering the final round, but won just one match the rest of the day and lost six times in either the finals or the third-place matches.
The Railroaders won five times in the finals or consolations while qualifying seven wrestlers for next week’s semi-state at the Coliseum.
Garrett took the lead immediately when freshman Hayden Brady and junior Colton Weimer won back-to-back titles at 106 and 113.
The biggest win came at 170, where last year’s state runner-up, senior Clayton Fielden, pinned previously unbeaten senior Joe Parrish of Homestead, who entered the title match at 40-0. Fielden (38-1) took Parrish down and got a quick stick at 50 seconds.
“That was a great win, and it was bonus points,” Kraus said. “He didn’t have to do that. He could have played it safe and try just staying on the legs the whole time, and he went big for the team.
“They all contributed somehow. That’s even practice room wrestlers who weren’t varsity today, to managers, coaches, parents, everybody. It’s a team effort. Without the support, we couldn’t be where we’re at.”
Brady (35-4) jumped to a 7-0 lead after one period and scored an 11-2 major decision over Bishop Dwenger sophomore Elliott Comewell at 106. Weimer (33-6) led 2-1 after the first period, and scored an escape and a takedown in the second to prevail in a 5-2 decision over Thomas Herman of Homestead.
The Big Train also picked up two key wins on the consolation mat, with Tyler Walden pinning Manny Knight of South Side in the third period at 182, and Seth VanWagner decisioning Matt Mills of Homestead 9-3.
“Those were huge, especially when Tyler Walden doesn’t just win, he gets a pin. That’s a lot of extra points,” Kraus said.
Eastside senior Keegan Miller pinned Garrett senior Cole Bergman for third place at 220.
Miller will be joined at semi-state by another third-place finisher, junior Lane Burns, who pinned Snider’s Hayden Tippmann at 138.
Along with Bergman, Chandler Shearer qualified as a fourth-place finisher for Garrett at 126.
Kraus expected to be in a three-way chase with Carroll and Snider.
“This is about how we scored it at home,” he said. “All the coaches have been scoring it all week, trying to figure out what would happen, doing the best-case, worst-case, middle-case scenarios.
“I don’t know how many times I do it. It’s an obsession. I do that all the time when there’s a tournament.”
At the Goshen Regional, Mason Chase (106 pounds) and Blake Rowe (182) were the lone DeKalb wrestlers to advance to the semi-state. Chase finished second after he defeated Goshen’s Camden Wiese by technical fall to punch his semi-state ticket. Then, he defeated Lakeland’s Gabe Miller by a 9-2 decision to advance to the championship bout. In the championship match, East Noble’s Keegan Malott pinned Chase with 16 seconds left.
Rowe placed third on Saturday. He pinned Concord’s Logan Kidder in the first period in the quarterfinals. Then, Rowe lost by fall near the end of the third period against Andrew Lockwood of Northridge in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Rowe defeated Fremont’s Jacob Behm by a 6-3 decision.
Churubusco had one regional champion, with senior Dominic Heath (33-1) decisioning Snider’s Brady Ester 8-1 in the finals at 120. Senior 220-pounder Reese Wicker (33-2) lost 4-3 on a third-period reversal by New Haven’s Tristen Martz in the championship match.
Reister and 106-pounder Zander Hord advanced by finishing third, given Churubusco four semi-state representatives.
Carroll Regional
Team scores: 1. Garrett (G) 106.5, 2. Carroll (CFW) 100, 3. Snider (S) 92, 4. New Haven (NH) 68.5, 5. Columbia City (CC) 59, 6. Churubusco (CB) 57.5, 7. Leo (L) 56.5, 8. Bishop Dwenger (BD) 49.5, 9. Homestead (H) 47, 10. Huntington North (HN) 44, 11. Eastside (E) 26, 12. South Side (SS) 21, 13. Wayne (FWW) 16, 14. Concordia Lutheran (CL) 15, 15. Bishop Luers (BL) 11, 15. Woodlan (W) 11, 17. Heritage (HT) 6.
First-place matches: 106 — Hayden Brady (G) 11-2 major dec. over Elliott Cornewell (BD). 113 — Colton Weimer (G) 5-2 dec. over Thomas Herman (H). 120 — Dominic Heath (CB) 8-1 dec. Brady Ester (S). 126 — Beau Humphrey (S) 11-4 dec. over Darryn Kuhl (HN). 132 — Ian Heath (L) 7-0 dec. over Reakus Shelton (S). 138 — Elijah Chacon (NH) :55 pin over Josue Sotero (FWW). 145 — Ryan Sheets (CC) 8-6 SV over Evan Ulrick (CFW). 152 — Cody Mccune (HN) 7-4 dec. over Eli Hilger (BD). 160 — Jackson Pettigrew (CC) 13-6 dec. Jacob Kreager (S). 170 — Clayton Fielden (G) :50 pin over Joe Parrish (H). 182 — Luke Schwehn (CFW) 9-4 dec. Jacob Saylor (NH). 195 — Matt Lepper (CFW) 5-3 dec. over Copper Harris (CL). 220 — Tristen Martz (NH) 4-3 dec. over Reese Wicker (CB). 285 — Reeve Muncie (CFW) 1:56 pin over Tom Busch (L).
Third-place matches: 106 — Zander Hord (CB) 7-5 dec. over Sam Ford (L). 113 — Ben Sloffer (CFW) 9-2 dec. over Brady Lewis (HN). 120 — Jacob Veatch (L) 2:39 pin over Sam Cornewell (BD). 126 — Korbyn Reister (CB) 5-2 dec. over Chandler Shearer (G). 132 — Jarrett Forrester (CC) :38 pin over Austin Hoy (HT). 138 — Lane Burns (E) 3:35 pin over Hayden Tippman (S). 145 — Michael Tippman (BD) 2:25 pin over Elijah Talamantez (S). 152 — Scottie Saylor (CFW) :29 pin over Carter Wireman (CC). 160 — Jake Roemer (W) 3-2 dec. over Tyler Burris (H). 170 — Matthew Morris (SS) 3:53 pin over Tavian Rucklos (S). 182 — Tyler Walden (G) :49 pin over Manny Knight (SS). 195 — Seth VanWagner (G) 9-3 dec. over Matt Mills (H). 220 — Keegan Miller (E) 3:03 pin over Cole Berman (G). 285 — Luke Miller (BL) 3-2 dec. Jon Louden (NH).
