Eastside 28, Garrett 8
Garrett 0 0 0 8 — 8
Eastside 7 7 14 0 — 28
First Quarter
ES — Burns 19 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 7:03.
Second Quarter
ES — Burns 65 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 1:11.
Third Quarter
ES — Burns 54 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 3:41.
ES — Bredemeyer 32 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 1:11.
Fourth Quarter
GR — VanWagner 27 run (Badger run), 6:21.
TEAM STATISTICS GR ES
First downs 14 18
Rushes-yards 180 177
Passing yards 52 220
Passing (C-A-I) 5-11-2 9-15-0
Total yards 232 397
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Punts-Avg. 4-25 1-42
Penalties-yards 4-20 7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 16-90; L.Davis 8-42; Holman 10-42; W.Miller 1-2; Munsey 2-1; Laub 1-0. Garrett: VanWagner 15-103; Fielden 15-50; Badger 7-25; Koskie 4-7; Follett 2-(-5).
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 9-15, 220 yards, 4 tds. Garrett: Follett 5-11, 52 yards, 2 ints.
RECEIVING — Eastside: Burns 3-138, 3 tds; Bredemeyer 5-69, 1 td; W.Miller 1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.