Prep Bowling Parade set for DeKalb champs
AUBURN — DeKalb’s girls bowling state champions will be honored with a parade through Auburn today.
The escorted parade will leave from Auburn Bowl at about 1:30 p.m., going south on Sprott Street and turning west on Auburn Drive.
The parade will then turn north on Grandstaff Drive and then west on West 15th Street to Touring Drive near Walmart. The route will go north to 7th Street and turn east.
The parade will continue to downtown and will circle the courthouse twice before the bowlers are let off at the Auburn Moose.
Fans are encouraged to cheer the team from along the parade route.
College Hockey Thunder men win at Lawrence
APPLETON, Wis. — Thad Marcola had the hat trick to lead Trine’s men’s hockey team to a 6-2 victory over Lawrence in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game on Friday night.
The Vikings (10-10-4, 8-7-2 NCHA) scored the first two goals, then the Thunder (16-8, 10-7) scored the final six to clinch a first-round NCHA playoff series at home.
Trine women fall to Lake Forest
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s hockey team lost to Lake Forest 3-2 in overtime Friday on senior night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Olyvia Opsahl scored 2 minutes, 58 seconds into overtime to win it for the Foresters (10-9, 10-3 Northern Collegiate).
Seniors Brandi Wilson and Kirsten Vandenheuvel scored for Trine (5-14-1, 2-8-1). Wilson also had an assist. Payton Hans had two assists. Senior Emily Nettesheim made 39 saves in goal.
Prep Girls Basketball 7 area girls earn Academic All-State honors by ICGSA
Seven area senior girls basketball players received Academic All-State honors from the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association recently.
Class 2A Bluffton Sectional champion Eastside led the area with three Academic All-State selections, Skyelar Kessler, Mataya Bireley and McKenna Hoffelder.
Prairie Heights had two honorees in Kennedy Kugler and Alex German. Also picked for their efforts in the classroom were Lakeland’s Pilar Canedo and Angola’s Lauren Leach.
Prep Football IFCA honors many area players for academic excellence
The Indiana Football Coaches Association recently released its 2021 Academic All-State team, and many area players made that list.
A total of 39 local gridders were selected for their efforts in the classroom. East Noble led the area with 8 Academic All-Staters: Jaron Bobay, Brett Christian, Chris Hood, Nick Munson, Nathan Richards, Aidan Sprague, Dalton Stinson and Rowan Zolman.
Angola had six seniors selected: Kyle Brandt, Zack Buell, Finley Hasselman, Xavier Hosek, Andrew Saggars and Zach Steury.
Eastside and Lakeland each had five players honored. The Blazers chosen were Kyler Bibbee, Logan Capp, Laban Davis, Johnathon Eck and Mathew Jacobs. Lakers selected were Evan Clark, Jensen Miller, Leo Munoz, Quinlinn Raber and Cole Schiffli.
West Noble and Prairie Heights each had four student-athletes receive Academic All-State honors. Peter Bradley, Kolby Knox, Adam Nelson and Braxton Pruitt were selected from the Chargers. Luke Severe, Sam Levitz, Colton Penick and Cody Melson were selected from the Panthers.
DeKalb had three honorees: Landon Armstrong, Nick Conrad and Nate Williams.
Garrett and Central Noble each had two Academic All-State selections. Brayden Baker and Trey Richards were picked from the Railroaders. Brothers Will and Jackson Hoover were the Cougars honored.
Junior High Wrestling Blazers defeated by Maple Creek
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team split matches with Maple Creek Tuesday.
The varsity Blazers lost 45-36. the reserve Blazers won 26-12.
Varsity winners by pin for Eastside were Wyatt Cox (75 pounds), Braden Gerke (95), Linkin Carter (117) and Ethan Fike (132). Noah Dove (85) won by major decision. Job Richman (110) won by decision. Hunter Ellinger (150) won by technical fall.
Reserve winners for the Blazers were Linkin Carter (117, pin), William McCreery (125, technical fall), Kain Carter (125, pin), Rhaigyn Hamilton (132, decision) and Garrett Dove (140, pin).
Log In
