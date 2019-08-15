HOWE — Churubusco’s girls golf team defeated Prairie Heights 193-243 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the front nine at Cedar Lake Golf Course.
Kenzi Tonkel was medalist with a 45 to lead the Eagles. Molly Geiger added a 46.
Churubusco also had 51s from Kaitlynn Shull and Allie Knauer and a 56 from Brooke George.
Renae Meek led the Panthers with 59. All other Heights scores were in the 60s with 60 from Haylee Henderson, 61 from Amelia Johnston, 63 from Madison Kain and 65 from Kennedy Myers.
The Eagles are back in action today at Columbia City. Prairie Heights’ next match is at home against Garrett on Wednesday.
In other area action on Thursday, Garrett was second to Snider, 207-216, in a three-team match at New Haven. The Bulldogs scored 236.
Abby Weaver and Sarah Cooper each had 52s for the Railroaders. Garrett also had 54 from Madison Flaugh, 58 from Jess Culbertson and 60 from Courtney Barse.
New Haven’s Lily Bohde was match medalist with 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.