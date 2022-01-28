FREMONT — Prairie Heights’ boys basketball team came back from a 13-point deficit early in the third quarter Friday at Fremont and defeated the Eagles 47-45 in a Northeast Corner Conference game in “The Cage.”
The Panthers tied Eagles at 30 late in the third and got a basket just before the quarter ended to take a 32-31. Then it was close throughout the fourth quarter.
Chase Bachelor made a driving layup with around 1 minute, 20 seconds left after a Fremont go-ahead three-pointer to put Heights up 41-40. The Panthers never gave up the lead and made all six of their free throws in the final 35 seconds to preserve the victory. Leyton Byler made the first two free throws, then Bachelor made the final four charity tosses.
Bachelor had 23 points and Isaiah Malone scored 11 to lead Prairie Heights (9-6, 5-2 NECC).
Logan Brace had 14 points and Ethan Bontrager scored 12 for Fremont (7-6, 2-3). The Eagles lost their fourth straight game.
Fremont won the junior varsity game 62-12.
In other area action, Angola defeated visiting Hamilton 84-33. The Hornets are 6-7, 4-2.
GIRLS
Lakewood Park 46,
Lakeland Christian 34
In Auburn, the Panthers ended the regular season with victory. The Cougars are 11-8.
Frannie Talarico led LPC (8-12) with 18 points. Ava McGrade had 12 points and three assists, and Maddi Beck had six points and four steals.
In Northeast 8 Conference action Friday night, East Noble lost at Norwell 66-16.
Norwell (18-4 overall), Huntington North (18-4) share the NE8 regular season championship with Columbia City. They all had 6-1 records in conference play.
East Noble (4-15, 1-5 NE8) ends its regular season tonight at home against Leo.
