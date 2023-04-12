GARRETT – Columbia City was a 17-1 winner over Garrett Wednesday night in a nonconference contest stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Columbia City improved to 3-0 with the win. Garrett dropped to 1-4.
The Eagles did all their damage early in this one, with five runs in the first inning and a 12-run outburst in the second.
Garrett got an offensive highlight from Addy Work, who clubbed a double. The Railroaders strung together a few hits for a run in the bottom of the fifth, with Emma LaPato driving in the run with a single.
Garrett returns to action on Thursday with a Northeast Corner Conference contest on the road at Churubusco.
