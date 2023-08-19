Central Noble enjoyed a 10-win season in girls soccer last year, but may have been left with a bad taste.
The Cougars dropped 1-0 heartbreaker to Bethany Christian in the Class 1A sectional championship match last season. The defeat was all the more painful coming on the heels of a dramatic victory in penalty kicks over state-ranked sectional host Westview in the semifinals.
Central Noble was left with a 10-3-3 record and some unfinished business.
The good news is that the Cougars bring back nearly their entire team in 2023 and have a chance to make amends. The roster includes 11 seniors and nine juniors.
The returning group includes senior NECC all-conference picks Naomi Leffers and Colen Truelove, along with seniors Paige Hopf and Rylee Paris and junior Avery Deter, who all received all-conference honorable mention.
Other seniors on the roster include Anna Bodie, Marissa DeWitt, Charlotte Fabian, Courtney Gray, Hanna Krontz, MaKenna Malcolm, and Anna Maszke.
Westview
Coach: Jesse Ward
The Warriors graduated 11 seniors, five of them starters, from last season’s 12-4-2 club. They will have just three seniors in Ward’s third year with the team.
“We do bring back plenty of skill and experience,” Ward said. “A lot of our underclassmen have played a huge role in our success the last two seasons (27 victories over the past two years). The girls who have played to reserve spots and lead roles on our JV team have worked all summer to fill those roles.”
Senior Hope Bortner returns to start in goal for the Warriors. Junior midfielders Morgan Riegsecker and Kelsie Ward were first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference a year ago.
Juniors Morgan Rich and Leigha Schrock are returning starters on defense along with sophomore Janissa Lehman.
Senior defender Kaitlin Nuzum, junior forward Olivia Jasso, sophomore forward Jalayna Whetstone, sophomore defender Myra Miller and sophomore goalkeeper Breann Cory all lettered last season.
The top newcomers include senior Karly Miller, back with the team after sitting out her junior year. Junior Gwen Owsley switched from cross country. Freshmen Olivia Bontrager and Marilyn Yoder have shown promise.
“This team has developed a lot of chemistry through the summer and they’re focused on getting better every day so we develop the best team possible as we head into the state tournament,” Ward said.
Westview will look to maintain a strong level of play despite Brianna Munoz transferring to Northridge. Munoz had 60 goals and 26 assists in the past two seasons and was KPC Media Group Co-Prep of the Year last season.
Lakeland
Coach: Derrick Sherck
Sherck has a strong senior class with high hopes in his third season of leading the Lakers, who were 6-9-1 last season.
“We have an experienced team this year and they have worked very hard over the summer,” Sherck said. “Our defense will be strengthened with the entire back line returning.
“Our technical ability in the midfield has improved which should help us be more organized.”
Senior Taylor Jerdon had two goals and an assist last year. Senior Bree Vander Meulen returns to anchor the Lakers’ defense.
Cameron Alleshouse, Gracelynn Weimer and Jaylene Mondragon return with experience and should take on expanded roles this year.
Newcomer Olivia Oman figures to step in at goalkeeper.
“Our goal is always to compete for a (Northeast Corner Conference) title,” Sherck said. “We have eight seniors who would like a chance to play for a sectional championship on our home field.”
Lakewood Park Christian
Coach: John Haraguchi
Haraguchi figures to build with eight returning letterwinners in his seventh season. He notched his 50th coaching win with the Panthers when they defeated New Haven Aug. 14.
Ava Taker, Olivia Crider, Jade Carnahan and Lilia West are among the top returners from last season’s 8-7-1 team. Lexi Steury, Riah Johnson and Ali Wissing are among the newcomers looking to contribute.
Filling the center back and midfield positions will be a key, Haraguchi believes.
“We have a small but talented roster that has been playing together in the offseason,” he said.
The Panthers have had four straight winning seasons and have reached the sectional finals three years in a row.
Haraguchi’s daughter and Lakewood Park’s all-time scoring leader, Alesandra Haraguchi, has joined the team as an assistant coach.
Angola
Coach: Rick Towers
The Hornets are young after losing some key seniors from last year’s 9-9 team, but Towers likes the potential he sees in his sixth year with the Hornets.
Seniors Isabelle Rinard and Frances Krebs will serve as captains. Both have lettered in all three previous seasons.
Other leading returners include juniors Addison Sallows, Karleigh Gillen, Ava Rinard and Harlee Henney, along with sophomores Isabella Robertson, Cora Fletcher, Lauren Mills and Sadie Schneider.
Cayleigh Blue, Danny Thorp and Hayley Hardy are among the leading newcomers.
“We’re a young athletic team that doesn’t quit,” Towers said. “In 16 years of high school coaching, this team exemplifies ‘team’ beyond any I’ve ever coached, and I don’t take those words lightly.
“We have lots of work to do. They’re excited to put in the work, hold each other accountable and become the inclusive team where everyone contributes and everyone matters.”
DeKalb
Coach: Andrew Bigelow
Andrew Bigelow takes over as coach with a strong senior class gone from last year’s 13-5 club.
The Barons still have eight seniors and a solid group of returners who will mix with a big freshman class of 17 players who were part of success at the middle school level.
The top returners include seniors Sam Slavin and Carly Jarrett, and juniors Allie Morin and Jenna Schoenherr.
East Noble
Coach: Brian Rexroad
Fourth-year coach Brian Rexroad is hoping a solid mix of returning players will mix with a large freshman class to help the Knights improve on last year’s 4-10 finish.
This year’s roster has five returning senior letterwinners, Aubree Speicher, Ashlynn Diehl, Rachel Hand, Sydney Bure and Sydnee Smith along with senior Hailey Stacey.
Rylee David, Lauren Munson, Bailea Bortner and Kalli Cox return after lettering last season. Briana Sanchez, Indie Pfafman and Ally Speicher also lettered last year.
Addie Frye, Addy Ritchie, Kate David and Olivia Winkle are among the top newcomers looking to contribute.
“We are growing as a team, quality and quantity, and we have many incoming freshmen that were on a successful middle school team last spring,” Rexroad said. “I’m extremely pleased with the turnout this summer in the weight room as well as on the pitch.”
West Noble
Coach: Christopher Macias
The Chargers will have a largely young team in Macias’ second year but they do return several players who lettered in last year’s 3-8-2 campaign.
“I believe we can do amazing things with work and patience,” Macias said. “We are still a young team with only three seniors. We may not be the most experienced team in the conference but we have a team that will do anything to win.”
Jalynn Baker, Stella Venturi, Silvia Venturi, Yamilet Macias and Itzel Barrientos are among the key players returning.
Allis Resendiz, Gimena Aguilar, Damaris Guerrero and Mia Gonzalez are among the top newcomers.
Emilia Rodriguez, Stephany Dominguez, Jacquelyn Macias-Padilla, Crystal Guzman, Andrea Campos, Yuridia Silva, Shaira Guzman, Diana Zamarripa and Kemberlen Arias also earned letters last season.
