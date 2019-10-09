NAPPANEE — Wawasee senior Chris Pena notched the hat trick Wednesday, lifting the Warriors to a 3-0 win over Garrett in the second semifinal of the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional.
Pena scored his first goal with 17:13 left before the break, sending Garrett into a noticeable frenzy. The Railroaders, down a score, began forcing offense, playing the long ball and getting away from its offensive gameplan as it tried to make up the deficit, as coach Doug Klopfenstein tried to calm his players down from the sideline.
Pena added two more scores in the second half, sending his team into Saturday's sectional title match against West Noble with a regional berth on the line.
Wawasee (2-13-2) entered the contest with just one win on the season, a 4-2 victory over Columbia City. It didn't look like a single-win team Wednesday night.
Amid shouts and pleas from Garrett coaches to stick to what was practiced and stay focused on the field, the Warriors were the faster team on the field at Wellfield Park, routinely taking advantage of long passes over the top of Railroaders' midfielders and using the speed of Pena to track down the ball and generate explosive offensive sets.
Garrett settled down considerably in the second half, replacing many of its forced passes with better looks to feet, which led to better offensive possessions. The Railroaders tallied five shots on goal in the final 40 minutes, including three that came right in front of the Warriors' net.
Garrett finished the 2019 season with a 6-10-1 overall record.
