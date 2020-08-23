Girls Soccer
Barons shut out Concordia
WATERLOO — DeKalb posted its second straight shutout win to start the season Saturday, beating Concordia 5-0.
Grace Snyder had three goals to lead the Barons (2-0), who recorded their third shutout of the season. Jamie Gentis and Brielle Miller also scored. Sydney Mansfield had the shutout in goal.
On Thursday in Angola, DeKalb defeated the Hornets 7-0.
Jaylin Carroll scored a hat trick, and Snyder, Hope Lewis, Riley Exford and Maddison Linker each had one goal. Mansfield was in goal for the shutout.
The Barons play at Central Noble Wednesday before opening Northeast 8 Conference play Thursday at home vs. New Haven.
Warriors open with a draw
SYRACUSE — Westview opened its season by playing Wawasee to a scoreless draw on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors had their chances. They had 19 shots, and put nine of those shots on goal.
Westview goalkeeper Hailee Caldwell made four saves to earn the shutout.
The Warriors travel to Garrett on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff. The Railroaders lost at Columbia City 5-0 this past Thursday.
Cougars win, Lakers lose
BREMEN — Central Noble earned its first win of the season Saturday, defeating Bremen 4-3. The Cougars are 1-1.
In LaGrange, Lakeland lost to Mishawaka 8-1.
Volleyball
LPC challenged at West Noble Invite
LIGONIER — Lakewood Park won one of three matches against Class 3A programs at the West Noble Invitational Saturday.
The Panthers (4-2) swept the Chargers in two sets. LPC lost to both Heritage and Bishop Luers in two sets. The Patriots ended up winning the tournament.
Cougars down Lions
BREMEN — Central Noble defeated Bremen 3-1 on Thursday.
The Cougars were led by Casey Hunter and Bridgette Gray with seven kills each. Gray also had six aces, and Hunter added five.
Jenica Berkes finished with 22 assists, and Macy Coney led the team with 20 digs. Amy Spencer added 12 digs, and Kyndal Pease finished with nine.
Panthers blank Legends
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights beat North Side in straight sets on Thursday.
The Panthers won 25-10, 25-6, 27-25.
The junior varsity squad also swept the Legends, 2-0.
Boys Tennis
Fremont wins home invite
FREMONT — Fremont won in all five positions to win its home invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles had 50 points, followed by Snider with 33, Fremont’s junior varsity team with 22 and Lakeland with 15.
Ethan Bock at No. 1 singles and Nick Miller at No. 2 singles each won their three matches in straight sets for Fremont to win their respective positions.
Also winning position titles for the Eagles are Evan Towns at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Nick Rutherford and Josh Sherbondy and the No. 2 doubles team of Sam Verdin and Alex Chilenski.
Laker Luke Franke was second at No. 2 singles. He was 2-1 on the day and both of his wins were in three sets, defeating Snider’s Aaron Fenn 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-3 and defeating Fremont “B” team player Brody Foulk 6-1, 2-6, 12-10.
Fremont’s JV guys placed third in four of the five positions
On Thursday, the Eagles defeated visiting Northrop 5-0. Fremont only lost one game in the nonconference dual.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 2-0. Isaac Hirschy (8-0) and Lukas Berlew (6-0) each won a singles match for Fremont.
Thursday’s results
Fremont 5, Northrop 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Josiah Schmucker 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Reuben Mjaru 6-0, 6-0. 3. Evan Towns (F) def. Daniel Leonard 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Josh Sherbondy-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Steve Mori-Amari Lewis 6-1, 6-0. 2. Alex Chilenski-Sam Verdin (F) def. Jaxon Worrell-Warren Hawk 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Soccer
Prairie Heights wins over LPC’s JV squad
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won its first game of the season Saturday, defeating Lakewood Park’s junior varsity team 2-0.
Austin Helmick scored both goals for PH (1-2).
In Brushy Prairie Thursday, Prairie Heights lost 3-0 to Elkhart Christian Academy.
Girls Golf
Lakers 4th at Warsaw
WARSAW — Lakeland was fourth out of 12 teams in the Warsaw Invitational Saturday, shooting 358 at Stonehenge.
Madison Keil led the Lakers with 75 and finished fourth overall.
Lakeland also had 90 from Tatum Retterbush, 93 from Bailey Hartsough, 100 from Sadie Edsall and 101 from Kylie Watkins.
EN, Angola play at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble and Angola both played in the New Haven Invitational Saturday at Whispering Creek. The Knights shot 380 and the Hornets shot a season-low 430.
Carly Turner shot 85 and Kayla Desper had a personal best 87 to lead East Noble. Desper also had her best nine-hole score during the round.
Jasmine Freeman had 96 and Gracie Schoof had 112 for the Knights.
All Angola players shot their personal best scores, led by Katie Smith with 102. Hannah Hagerty had 107, Lucy Smith shot 110, Hannah Conley had 111 and Sydney Warren had 128.
Fremont stays perfect
ANGOLA — Northeast Corner Conference leader Fremont defeated Fairfield 201-232 at Lake James Thursday.
Medalist Katie Baker led the Eagles (6-0, 4-0 NECC) with a 49.
Correction
Nathan Presswood, a member of the Garrett High School boys soccer team, was misidentified in Thursday’s edition of The Star. Presswood was instrumental in Garrett’s 7-1 win over Lakeland. The online version of the story has been updated. KPC Media Group regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.